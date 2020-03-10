Fingerpaint CEO Factors Empathy into the Ad Agency Culture Equation

Ed Mitzen Releases “More Than a Number: The Power of Empathy and Philanthropy in Driving Ad Agency Performance” with ForbesBooks

NEW YORK (March 10, 2020) — Ed Mitzen, founder of national full-service health and wellness marketing agency, Fingerpaint, today announced the publication of More Than a Number: The Power of Empathy and Philanthropy in Driving Ad Agency Performance with ForbesBooks, the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media.

More Than a Number examines the relationship between ad agency and client, reimagining this important dynamic with a focus on the relationship itself as equally, if not more, important to strong ad creative and strategic work. Before signing with an agency, Mitzen urges clients to ask critical questions such as these: What are their people like to work with? Will they act as true partners and challenge us, or just do whatever we ask them? A year from now, will the same team be involved with my business or even working at the agency? Is the team made up of ethical, hard-working people that I would want to “be in the foxhole with?”

In his book, Mitzen also posits that a positive company culture, rooted in empathy for clients, employees and communities alike, is the key to driving performance and growth to the benefit of all stakeholders.

“I’ve written this book to help marketing directors pull back the curtain on agency culture, so that they can drive positive performance to produce great work sustainably for years to come,” said Mitzen.

More Than a Number: The Power of Empathy and Philanthropy in Driving Ad Agency Performance is available on Amazon.com today.

About Ed Mitzen

Ed Mitzen is the founder of Fingerpaint, a marketing and advertising agency serving health and wellness brands based in Saratoga Springs, New York, employing more than 350 people. Ed attributes the success of Fingerpaint to a “people-first” approach that prioritizes the well-being of his employees and the community, above all. Prior to Fingerpaint, Ed founded and later sold Palio Communications and Creative Health Solutions (CHS). He began his career in marketing with Cardinal Health. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University, and an MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Rochester.

Together with his company and his family, Ed has contributed to numerous philanthropic organizations, including purchasing a bloodmobile for the American Red Cross and financing a homeless shelter for Shelters of Saratoga.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.