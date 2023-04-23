Fingerpaint Group: 2023

Fingerpaint Group

Finalist

Network of the Year

According to leaders, 2022 was a transformative year for Fingerpaint Group. “The group trailblazed and redefined what a dynamic network in the healthcare industry looks and feels like,” executives say. “As an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offers commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle, this group of 800-plus proudly rejects the status quo.”

The leadership team states that Fingerpaint Group “shun[s] industry dogmas and rally against what’s expected with a vengeance. With an entrepreneurial spirit that is embedded in their DNA, this fiercely independent group shows up ready to unlock the potential of life-changing therapies in today’s complex world. Their culture and craft are powered by a deep commitment to clients’ success, empathy toward patients and each other, and talent to create ideas that work.”

“In its journey to redefine the expectations of what a network should be, Fingerpaint Group has mastered the art of combining white-glove service with the true grit of seasoned healthcare marketing professionals,” executives say.

Recent accomplishments

The hallmarks of what makes a notable network can be open to interpretation, but the data don’t lie,” managers say. “With a comprehensive array of commercial offerings under one roof, Fingerpaint Group has seen a significant increase in clients taking advantage of the synergies across the organization. In fact, more than half of Fingerpaint Group’s top 20 clients work with more than one Fingerpaint Group company.” Leaders claim that business from the group’s top 20 pharma clients grew 29 percent year over year, “a testament to the fact that they are hitting the mark when it comes to building a best-in-class, one-stop shop for the biopharma industry. Impressively, when looking at performance growth, Fingerpaint Group saw a 30 percent jump in 2022.”

With Global President Bill McEllen, an expert at scaling healthcare marketing agencies, at the helm, Fingerpaint Group has strengthened existing client relationships while forging new partnerships through flexible collaboration, managers state.

“Maybe most impressive in 2022 was making Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the 10th consecutive year – something less than one percent of companies have done in the history of its publication,” executives say. “Fingerpaint Group experienced a 200 percent increase in revenue over the past three years, earning it a spot at number 2,746 on the annual list and jumping nearly 300 spots from the previous year.”

In enumerating the awards won by the network, leaders point out that Fingerpaint Group companies have been recognized as DE&I champions by Med Ad News, received multiple Agency of the Year nominations and wins at the Manny Awards, Ad Age Best Places to Work, Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies, and MM+M Agency 100. “Their subject-matter experts are regularly called on to provide insights and speak at high-profile industry conferences,” executives say.

Managers also highlight what they say is industry-leading employee benefits in support of the group’s people-first culture. According to leaders, Fingerpaint Group made sweeping updates to its learning and development opportunities, offering employees nearly 100 on-demand courses; introduced an external learning program; made multiple Google Professional Certification Courses available; and revamped manager, coaching, and storytelling training. The network also launched new programs to address employees’ mental health, as well as expanded parental and caregiver leave benefits.

And “Fingerpaint Group’s list of accomplishments attracts top talent,” network managers state, adding the most notable in 2022 was Leo Tarkovsky, who joined Fingerpaint Group from WPP as chief commercial officer.

Structure and services

With all this growth, there came a need to put an eye to the future,” network leaders say. “Looking at the business through that lens meant restructuring it to create two distinct divisions that would allow for focus and scale: Marketing Services, led by Mark Willmann, and Specialty Services, led by Brannon Cashion.

According to managers, since joining Fingerpaint in 2018, Willmann has played a significant role in expanding Fingerpaint’s full-service agency offerings. “Willmann’s leadership helped drive revenue and growth for the Cedar Knolls [N.J.] office, doubling its size for three consecutive years,” executives say. Prior to joining Fingerpaint, he spent 15 years leading healthcare marketing agencies on both coasts after spending seven years leading drug development in infectious disease and women’s health.

Cashion is a nearly 30-year veteran of leading agencies that specialize in the early stages of the commercialization process. For the past six years, he served as managing partner of Leaderboard Branding, which joined Fingerpaint Group in 2021. “Under his guidance, Fingerpaint Group’s Specialty Services division saw solid gains in 2022, driven by 23 percent growth within the MedThink group,” executives say.

“Solidifying the future also meant continuing the proactive addition of commercial solutions,” managers say. The network acquired Emcay and launched Fingerpaint Multicultural, led by Steve Millerman. “Our proprietary approach is called Pharmacultural,” he says. “It’s more than just translating campaigns; it’s about recognizing and distilling unique cultural insights into actionable and authentic content and campaigns – no matter the therapeutic area, channel, or customer type.”

Fingerpaint Group also transformed 1798, its market access acquisition, into Fingerpaint Market Access. “Led by Troy Hampton, this highly integrated end-to-end solution offers strategy development through creative execution,” executives say. And to address the burgeoning ophthalmology industry sector, Fingerpaint Group acquired Parsons Medical Communications, a full-service scientific organization focused on eye care, led by Erin Parsons.

According to the leadership team, an “impressive” milestone was Fingerpaint Group’s launch of Elevalt, which they describe as the latest generation of the network’s omnichannel solution. “Its 4Ps proprietary algorithms work in tandem to evaluate and continuously optimize the performance of assets against precisely defined target audiences, ensuring the best personalized asset is being delivered,” executives say. “It’s been a game-changer for clients. Those using Elevalt in tandem with their sales force saw a 98 percent lift in TRx.”

Future plans

What’s next? Fingerpaint Group expects to grow its capabilities, people, and business,” executives say. “[The network] will undoubtedly continue to acquire and integrate more companies and double down on [its] capabilities, all while maintaining [its] focus on health and a people-first culture.”

As McEllen puts it, “The relentless commitment to deliver optimized commercialization solutions across the product life cycle, in service of changing lives, creates a synergy that flows throughout the company and drives growth.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

Fingerpaint Group is committed to improving the social, economic, and environmental well-being of the communities its agencies serve and interact with, executives say.

According to Fingerpaint leaders, the network operates its business according to the highest ethical and sustainable standards, and encourages those with whom it works with to do the same. Fingerpaint Group is committed to supporting the health and wellness of its employees, reducing waste, lowering its carbon footprint, and promoting socially responsible procurement. “In 2022, Fingerpaint Group even earned a coveted ‘Silver’ Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis,” executives say.

Managers say to ensure these commitments are embedded into everything it does, Fingerpaint Group has dedicated teams exclusively to these key initiatives, including diversity, inclusion, and belonging; sustainability; and philanthropy.

And when it comes to philanthropy, Fingerpaint Group leaders say the network has contributed more than 5,100 hours of pro bono services and boasts an “impressive” 100 percent employee participation rate.

“Whether it’s with time, talent, or treasure, more than 100 nonprofits in communities across the globe have benefited from this commitment,” executives say, adding, “Fingerpaint Group is building a collective that continues to attract world-class talent and is a destination for innovative biopharma companies.”