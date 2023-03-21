Fingerpaint Group acquires PharmaHEALTHLabs

Today Fingerpaint Group announced its acquisition of PharmaHEALTHLabs, an agency with scientific healthcare communications expertise within oncology and biologics. The acquisition aligns with the company’s overall growth strategy, which has grown significantly since its partnership with private-equity firm Knox Lane three years ago. Med Ad News spoke with Bill McEllen, global president, Fingerpaint Group and Brannon Cashion, president, specialty services, Fingerpaint Group, about the announcement.

“Each acquisition we’ve made has been deliberate; providing solutions that span the life cycle of a product. We’ve seen many of our clients want to start that engagement with us earlier. This acquisition allows us to engage with clients very early in the commercialization process,” says Cashion. “Bringing a product to the market is complicated, especially in the biologics and oncology space. Solving problems when they arise is table stakes. Through deeper expertise, we identify potential challenges before they happen. Our clients know that they can depend on this anticipatory-like partnership, helping them think and solve problems before they arise.”

PharmaHEALTHLabs will be rebranded as Fingerpaint Medical Communications and be integrated with Fingerpaint Group’s Specialty Services. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition was both a strategic fit as well as a cultural fit, says McEllen. “There are a lot of companies out there that may do good work, but cultural fit is a key factor in our partnership decisions. For us to really build what we’re trying to do at Fingerpaint Group, we choose to work with companies whose culture and business approach are in line with ours.”

It should come as no surprise that Fingerpaint Group continues to explore additional opportunities that further solidity its range of comprehensive services. “We are always looking to strengthen our capabilities while focusing on adding innovative solutions and acquisitions that align with our long-term strategic goals and address what we know to be challenges and trends in our industry,” says McEllen. “For example, we’ve been exploring the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and have developed multiple use cases with our clients.”

From the Fingerpaint Group press release:

Fingerpaint Group, an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offer commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle, is growing its robust medical communications expertise with the acquisition of PharmaHEALTHLabs, a highly scientific healthcare communications agency that specializes in the oncology and biologics space.

“As therapies in the oncology and biologics space become more complex, Fingerpaint Medical Communications’ ability to distill the necessary elements of effective communication and optimize strategic execution has never been more critical,” said Bill McEllen, Global President, Fingerpaint Group. “This is our third acquisition in the medical communications space in 2 years and the second with a hyperfocused specialty. It supports our mission to continue deepening our expertise in the areas we know are of growing importance to the biopharma industry.”

“Jennifer and her team’s meticulous approach mixes education, collaboration, and innovation to deliver results that drive measurable value for biopharma companies,” said Brannon Cashion, President, Specialty Services, Fingerpaint Group.

“Our deep scientific knowledge ensures each project is not only compelling and engaging, but also simple to understand and communicate,” said Jennifer Harmon, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PharmaHEALTHLabs. “Joining Fingerpaint Group will provide our employees with opportunities for growth and give our customers access to the extensive solutions that Fingerpaint Group offers at every phase of the commercialization process.”

Excel Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to PharmaHEALTHLabs in this transaction.

