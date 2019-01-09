SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness agency with offices across the country and nearly $45 million in revenue, has added industry superstar Colleen Carter to lead the agency’s marketing and business development efforts. In this newly created position, Carter will oversee marketing functions including branding, corporate marketing, marketing communications, and business development. She will work closely with her peers on the senior leadership team across all five locations and report directly to Fingerpaint’s founder, Ed Mitzen.

With more than 25 years of experience, Carter has much demonstrated success in the healthcare advertising industry. She began her career by moving up the ranks in account management before shifting her focus to business development. In this vertical, Carter has been responsible for driving millions of dollars in revenue growth, as well as partnering with clients to introduce optimized agency offerings. Most recently, she was chief experience officer at Concentric Health Experience. Prior, she spent eight years at Juice Pharma, rising to executive vice president, business development.

Carter is highly regarded as an inspirational leader and has presented innovative and stimulating workshops for ADCOLOR, MM&M, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), and more. She has earned awards from the HBA, among other organizations, and serves on the board of trustees for The Edward Hopper House Arts Center and as a board member for Rutgers Design Thinking.

“Colleen will help us take Fingerpaint to the next level,” said Mitzen. “We’re in an era of truly explosive growth and are excited to create this position for Colleen, who will no doubt provide invaluable support to the agency.”

“My professional focus has always been on finding purpose, inspiring people, and growing business”, said Carter. “I’m excited to join Fingerpaint, where I’ll be able to focus on all three, and where the passion the entire agency brings to its work is truly contagious.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a marketing agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across Saratoga Springs, New York; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; and Morristown, New Jersey, Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number.

Fingerpaint was named a 2017 finalist for Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, MM&M, and PM360 and won PR & Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017 from the Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it won the 2018 Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes and has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past six years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016’s Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News and as a 2017 Top Boss by Digiday. Visit us at fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

