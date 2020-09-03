Fingerpaint Launches Actionable Intelligence Engine™ as Part of the Newly Created SHIFT Performance™ Center of Excellence

The agency is expanding its organizational commitment to data-driven, performance marketing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and almost $80 million in revenue, announced the creation of the SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence, and the launch of its proprietary Actionable Intelligence Engine.

The SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence, powered by more than 60 data scientists, developers, media experts, and digital strategists, is an expansion of the agency’s commitment to data-fueled, omnichannel solutions that drive brand performance. It will be co-led by Nick Bartolomeo, head of media and performance marketing, and Bryan O’Malley, head of technology and performance innovation.

“We are thrilled to be doubling down on our commitment to performance marketing and helping our clients reimagine the personalized customer journey,” said Andy Pyfer, partner at Fingerpaint. “We have developed, enhanced, and proved these capabilities for nearly five years in an effort to ensure our clients have solutions that are on the cutting edge of our industry and campaigns that consistently deliver results.”

The agency’s new Actionable Intelligence Engine takes machine learning and augments it with human expertise to deliver the next best content to every customer.

“SHIFT Performance has been powering successful brand strategies for nearly five years, driving measurable performance across multiple disease states and markets, including rare disease, prevalent conditions, and small and large pharma companies,” said Bartolomeo. “In some cases, we’ve seen a 300 percent lift of scripts above control. Layering in the new capabilities of our proprietary Actionable Intelligence Engine will give us deeper insights into audience behaviors to further optimize personalized brand journeys.”

“The SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence brings together the brightest minds in data, analytics, technology, and media from across Fingerpaint,” said O’Malley. “Working in concert with the new capabilities of the Actionable Intelligence Engine, which has a predictive modeling accuracy over 90 percent in identifying trialists, adopters, and lapsers, we will be augmenting the best of human expertise with machine intelligence. This will allow us to deliver next-best content at a one-to-one level to create truly meaningful brand experiences.”

The announcement comes shortly after Fingerpaint launched Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on gene and cell therapies, and the acquisition of market access firm, 1798.