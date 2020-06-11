Fingerpaint Launches Photo 51, a Consultancy Focused on Gene and Cell Therapies

Services will focus on overcoming complex scientific and operational obstacles in bringing these products to market.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness agency with five offices across the country and nearly $80 million in revenue, announced today it is forming Photo 51, a new consultancy focused solely on gene and cell therapies.

Photo 51, named after the X-ray diffraction image that led to the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA, brings together experts in genetic science; physician, patient, and payer communications; data analytics; and patient advocacy. The announcement comes just months after Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a California-based market access firm, and is a testament to its relentless commitment to develop new, forward-thinking consulting and communications services to the industry.

In a field with particularly complex scientific and operational obstacles in bringing products to market, this new consultancy will offer biotech and pharmaceutical companies services that address and solve the challenges facing the commercialization of gene therapy products throughout the life cycle, including strategic consulting, medical education, advertising, payer education, market access strategy, data analytics, and research.

“Given the agency’s collective expertise in early- and late-stage gene therapies, and the complexities they entail, it was a natural next step to develop a consultancy dedicated to delivering the laser-focused experience needed in this burgeoning category,” said Fingerpaint Partner Andy Pyfer, who will be overseeing the launch, and growth, of Photo 51. “We are eager to continue providing the necessary services to help companies get their life-altering therapies to patients.”

“Establishing a strong value proposition and health economics and outcomes research strategy is essential in demonstrating clinical and economic value for gene therapy,” said Roshawn Blunt, managing director of 1798, a Fingerpaint company. “Our expertise in market access, combined with Fingerpaint’s award-winning creative prowess, will help drive Photo 51 to positively contribute to the health outcomes of patients who depend on these exciting breakthrough products.”

The company is expected to announce additional members to the Photo 51 leadership team in the coming months.

