Fingerpaint Marketing Promotes Nick Megjugorac to Chief Strategy Officer 

Fingerpaint Marketing Promotes Nick Megjugorac, PhD, to Chief Strategy Officer

With a background in both the biopharma industry and marketing, Megjugorac brings a unique perspective to bioscience communications.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.––Fingerpaint Marketing, global biopharma and animal health’s partner for analytics-enabled marketing solutions, announced the promotion of Nick Megjugorac, PhD, to chief strategy officer.

Megjugorac, who has served as head of strategy at Fingerpaint Marketing’s Cedar Knolls location since 2018 and holds a doctorate in immunology, will lead strategy across the business unit, bringing to the role his unique ability to marry human, scientific insights and marketing data together in both the human and animal health industries.

Megjugorac started his career in research and development in academia and biotech before joining McCann Health, where he rose through the ranks to serve as executive vice president, head of strategic services. In this newly created role, he will be working alongside Fingerpaint Marketing’s strategic arms to redefine the way brands are conceived, built, and brought to life.

“With Fingerpaint’s continued growth from both a talent and capabilities perspective, combined with the evolving healthcare marketing landscape, we knew that having someone with Nick’s background leading our strategy would be beneficial to both our clients and our people,” said Mark Willmann, head of Fingerpaint Marketing, who Megjugorac will report to. “Nick has his finger on the disparate influences that are shaping our industry and excels at bringing them together to create an impactful difference.”

“It’s an exciting time in not just the industry, but also at Fingerpaint,” said Megjugorac. “The experience, innovation, and creativity that our collective talent brings to the table in support of our clients is unmatched when it comes to developing market-moving programs that are driven by not only classical data sets of the products we represent, but also the data that helps us understand how people learn, behave, and make decisions.”

About Fingerpaint Marketing:

Fingerpaint Marketing, global biopharma and animal health’s partner for analytics-enabled marketing solutions, is part of Fingerpaint, biopharma’s global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. It is part of an award-winning global team of more than 700 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for human and animal healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.