Fingerpaint Named to Adweek’s Fastest-Growing Agencies List for Second Straight Year

— The honor is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovating on behalf of their clients.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, biopharma’s global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions, was named to Adweek’s Fastest-Growing Agencies list.

Adweek is a leading marketing and advertising industry publication that first published its list of Fastest-Growing Agencies in 2019. Fingerpaint was also named to the list in 2020.

Fingerpaint, with more than 600 experts across the United States and Europe, works with over 75% of the top 20+ pharma companies and develops impactful work for some of the most innovative pipelines in the industry.

“Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the industry is proof of our staunch commitment to evolving our integrated solutions to meet our client’s ever-changing needs,” said Bill McEllen, a partner at Fingerpaint. “Our people will never stop innovating on behalf of our clients.”

With a projected revenue of more than $130 million in 2021, Fingerpaint’s year-over-year growth includes the acquisition of 1798, a market access and commercialization firm; the launch of Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies, and strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. Most recently, Fingerpaint expanded its presence on the West Coast by acquiring an award-winning agency based in the Bay Area.

