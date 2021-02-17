Fingerpaint Names Bill McEllen as Lead of all Advertising Offices

As the agency continues its exponential growth, McEllen will oversee the agency’s four advertising offices.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and more than 400 employees, has named Fingerpaint partner Bill McEllen to lead its four advertising offices located in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Conshohocken, Pa.; Cedar Knolls, N.J.; and Phoenix, Ariz.

McEllen joined Fingerpaint in 2016 as the head of the Saratoga Springs office. During his time at Fingerpaint, the office has seen year-over-year expansion, contributing to the agency’s growth from $29 million in revenue in 2016 to $85 million in 2020. He has been an instrumental member of the agency’s leadership team while holding strong to Fingerpaint’s founding principles of philanthropy and empathetic leadership.

McEllen began his career on the client side of the industry, spending nearly 13 years in various sales and marketing leadership positions. His well-rounded experience then brought him to McCann Health, where he served as president of both McCann Torre Lazur and McCann Echo prior to joining Fingerpaint.

“Bill was someone who I knew from the very beginning could help us get Fingerpaint to where we wanted to be,” said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. “Our growth and evolution, along with his extensive industry experience, made this elevation of Bill’s leadership here at Fingerpaint a great next step for Bill and our agency.”

2020 was a year of growth for the agency. In February, it announced the acquisition of 1798, a market access firm; followed in June by the creation of Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on gene and cell therapies; and, in the fall, the establishment of the Shift Performance™ Center of Excellence and its proprietary Actionable Intelligence Engine™. In addition to these exciting developments, the agency hired over 150 Fingerpainters and increased revenue by 67% in 2020 alone.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be a Fingerpainter, as well as an important time for our industry,” said McEllen. “Fingerpaint is a place where the best people come to do their best work. Every day, these teams amaze me with what they can accomplish, and I can’t wait to continue that for many years to come.”

About Fingerpaint:

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint, built on a foundation of empathy, at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at http://fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.