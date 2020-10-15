Fingerpaint Names Daniel Schroen Lead of Photo 51

Fingerpaint Names Daniel Schroen, Ph.D., Lead of Photo 51

— The new consultancy solves challenges facing the commercialization of advanced therapeutics throughout their life cycle

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and over $80 million in revenue, announced the appointment of Dr. Daniel Schroen as head of Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on advanced therapeutics. Fingerpaint announced the creation of the consultancy in June.

Schroen, who will lead the strategic consulting teams at Photo 51, brings with him an extensive background in strategic business development, product management, and multichannel marketing in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with a particular depth in companies offering cell- and tissue-based products, services, and therapies. Over the past decade, he has held management positions at companies such as Reveal Biosciences, WuXi Advanced Therapies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Schroen completed his doctorate in cell biology and immunology at Illinois State University. His postdoctoral fellowships at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and the University of Massachusetts Medical School both involved research in the areas of oncology and rheumatology.

Schroen will report to Roshawn Blunt, managing director of 1798, a Fingerpaint company. Blunt will oversee the growth of Photo 51 and work with Schroen to solve clients’ complex scientific challenges.

“We are thrilled that Dan will head this new venture,” said Blunt. “We believe that his strong scientific research and corporate leadership experience will add tremendous value as we execute on our vision to make Photo 51 the go-to product life cycle planning and market access consultancy for advanced therapeutics companies.”

Photo 51 supports advanced therapeutics companies in planning and assessing early manufacturing processes, optimizing regulatory-related actions, supporting technology transfers, and synchronizing research and market access strategies.

“Gene- and cell-based treatments can be life-altering but face many commercialization challenges,” said Schroen. “Supporting the journey of these therapies to market at the earliest stages and making them accessible to patients is why we do what we do.”

About Fingerpaint:

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint, built on a foundation of empathy, at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, an advanced therapeutics consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at http://fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.