Fingerpaint Names Industry Veteran to Lead Information Technology Team

— As head of information technology, Tony Jerig will grow and maintain already-strong internal system standards for the agency.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and nearly $80 million in revenue, has named industry veteran, Tony Jerig, as head of information technology. He was also appointed to the agency’s operating board.

In this newly created role, Jerig will oversee Fingerpaint’s internal information structures to ensure seamless integration as the agency continues to expand its capabilities through organic growth, new offices, and acquisitions. Jerig brings over 30 years of industry knowledge and has extensive experience in the advertising space, including holding information systems and technology roles at agencies like inVentiv Health, now Syneos Health, and GSW.

“We are very excited to welcome Tony to the Fingerpaint team,” said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. “Our information technology team has done an amazing job, especially with the full transition to remote work during the global pandemic. Tony will bring vision and tactile experience to the team so that they can continue to do the important work that they do while we continue to grow as an agency.”

Jerig comes to Fingerpaint from e-Cycle Inc., where he was the chief information officer for the past eight years. He built a technology team from the ground up, utilizing Oracle EBS and CRM projects and teams. Jerig embodies a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude to implement positive change for an organization. His passion for advancement and continued improvement make him a natural fit at the growing agency.

Jerig joins operating board members Bill McEllen, partner; Ed Mitzen, Fingerpaint founder; Andy Pyfer, partner; Jenny McKenna, head of operations; Kevin Kish, head of finance; Colleen Carter, head of corporate marketing; Mark Willmann, head of Fingerpaint’s Cedar Knolls office; Nicole Holland, head of people and culture; Michelle Petroff, head of Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken office; and Roshawn Blunt, managing director of 1798.

“The people-first culture Ed has built here at Fingerpaint drew me in from the very beginning,” said Jerig. “This agency is truly something special, and I am humbled to continue improving the internal structures so that client teams can continue to create work that is awe-inspiring.”

About Fingerpaint:

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint, built on a foundation of empathy, at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at http://fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.