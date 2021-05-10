Fingerpaint Names Joanna Friel as Head of Creative in Phoenix, Ariz., Office

— Friel brings her deep industry experience to the growing team to continue the creation of best-in-class creative

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with a global team of more than 450 people, announced that Joanna Friel will be the head of creative in its Phoenix office.

Friel joins Fingerpaint from Intouch Solutions, where she was an SVP Group Creative Director working on various brands that spanned across many therapeutic categories. She brings over 30 years of advertising industry experience, spending the last nearly 20 years in the health and wellness space. Friel knows what it takes to create blockbuster, award-winning campaigns. She has led the charge in many industry-shifting creative campaigns that have left a lasting impact.

“We are very excited to have Joanna join the team,” said Craig Mattes, head of the Phoenix office. “From the moment I met her, I knew she was meant to be a Fingerpainter. She embodies our values and knows what it takes to build a strong creative team.”

At Fingerpaint, Friel will oversee creative within the Phoenix office, and she will lead the team in their continued pursuit for innovation and desire to push the boundaries with creative the industry has never seen before. As the team continues to grow, Friel will be an integral member of the office’s leadership team.

“I am looking forward to being part of Fingerpaint’s continued growth,” said Friel. “The culture that they have built and sustained as they develop was enticing, and I can’t wait to embrace the opportunity to help them continue to evolve.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma’s commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2021 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.