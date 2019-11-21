For Immediate Release

November 21, 2019

Fingerpaint Names Lori Thatch to Head of Account Service, Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, an independent, full-service, nationwide marketing agency, proudly announces health and wellness industry veteran, Lori Thatch, as head of account service in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., office.

In her new role, Thatch will oversee client relationships and account service, and she will strategically lead clients to best-in-class creative. Thatch brings over two decades of health and wellness experience to Fingerpaint, and as the agency continues to grow, Thatch will serve as an integral member of the leadership team.

“I have known Lori for more than a decade, and I am thrilled to have her join our team to elevate our work and bring new, innovative ideas to our clients,” said Bill McEllen, partner at Fingerpaint. “She has an unparalleled understanding of the health and wellness space, and her knowledge will undoubtedly enable next-level work.”

Thatch joins Fingerpaint from Dudnyk, where she served as vice president, strategic planner leading the development of commercial and creative strategy across multiple brands, fostering client relationships, and mentoring account service team members toward understanding patient and healthcare professional experiences. Thatch has worked across various disciplines and therapeutic categories in the health and wellness space, and her background covers all stages of clinical development and commercialization.

“I feel very fortunate to join a team that is so strong and rooted in award-winning creative, collaborative endeavors, and philanthropic culture,” said Thatch. “Ed has built a wonderful agency, and I look forward to continuing that work through client relationships.”

To learn more about Fingerpaint, please visit www.fingerpaint.com.

