Fingerpaint on scaling its entrepreneurial formula and biggest healthcare drivers in 2024

,

“We’re more than a group of healthcare companies. We’re a group of people who choose healthcare,” says Bill McEllen, global president of Fingerpaint Group. McEllen talks about the opportunity in joining Fingerpaint and how the agency’s entrepreneurial spirit and its passionate people foster a culture that inspires creativity. “We’ve got the formula right,” he says. “At the end of the day, we’re a people-enable company. We will never lose sight of creating an environment where the best people come and do their best work.”

McEllen also shares the three key drivers in the healthcare industry right now.

 

