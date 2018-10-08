Morristown, NJ, is the company’s fifth location

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — After another year of unprecedented growth, Fingerpaint announced today that it has opened an office in Morristown. The first office in New Jersey, it joins other locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio.

Heading the office will be Mark Willmann, a seasoned health and wellness advertising leader. Willmann joins Fingerpaint after a stretch as president of McCann Health NJ. Prior to McCann, he was the managing director and director of scientific integration at McCann Torre Lazur. Also joining the New Jersey team are Nick Megjugorac, PhD, who was EVP, head of strategic services at McCann Health NJ, and Tracy Blackwell, who was EVP, managing director at McCann Echo prior to overseeing strategy at Fingerpaint for the past 18 months.

“This seasoned leadership team has built and run agencies, as well as led strategy, science, and creative teams and worked in R&D on the client side, making them an unstoppable force that’s uniquely poised to take on any challenge that arises in today’s dynamic healthcare environment,” said Bill McEllen. “With combined experience that spans virtually every category—from rare disease to blockbuster brands—they’ve launched more than 100 brands between them and contributed to countless award-winning campaigns.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to join Fingerpaint, which has established an amazing reputation in the industry,” said Willmann. “The opportunity to build an office from the ground up where the team can do its best work is something we’re excited to be a part of. The unique Fingerpaint culture, the prospect of an independent agency, and, the chance to join forces once again drew us to this opportunity to expand Fingerpaint’s footprint to the Garden State.”

Reset your expectations of a marketing agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across Saratoga Springs, New York; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Phoenix, Arizona; Columbus, Ohio; and Morristown, New Jersey. Fingerpaint is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number.

Fingerpaint was named a 2017 finalist for Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, MM&M, and PM360 and won PR & Marketing Agency of the Year in 2017 from the Business Intelligence Group. Additionally, it won the 2018 Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes and has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past six years. Founder Ed Mitzen was honored as 2016’s Industry Person of the Year by Med Ad News and as a 2017 Top Boss by Digiday. Visit us at fingerpaintmarketing.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

