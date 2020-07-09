Fingerpaint Promotes Jenny McKenna to Head of Operations

McKenna will be charged with integrating the agency’s award-winning standards across the company.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.– Jenny McKenna was promoted to head of operations at Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness agency with five offices across the country and nearly $80 million in revenue. She was also appointed to the agency’s operating board.

McKenna, who has been with the company since 2010, previously oversaw operations in the company’s Saratoga Springs office. Her new role is effective immediately.

“Jenny has proven time and again that she is not only a natural leader but also a team player who embodies the Fingerpaint culture of service,” said Bill McEllen, Fingerpaint partner. “I am looking forward to her operationalizing and integrating the Fingerpaint vision company-wide.”

McKenna will ensure the company is not just meeting but exceeding its aggressive revenue goals while maintaining best-in-class operational standards as the agency continues to expand. Just this year, the agency acquired managed markets firm 1798 and announced the launch of Photo 51, a consultancy focused solely on gene and cell therapies.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the incredible growth Fingerpaint has experienced over the past 10 years,” McKenna said. “I am looking forward to seeing that the core values Fingerpaint was founded on continue to be woven into the fabric of our future.”

McKenna joins operating board members Bill McEllen; Ed Mitzen, Fingerpaint founder; Andy Pyfer, partner; Kevin Kish, head of finance; Colleen Carter, head of corporate marketing; Mark Willmann, head of Fingerpaint’s Cedar Knolls office; Nicole Holland, head of people and culture; Michelle Petroff, head of Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken office; and Roshawn Blunt, managing director of 1798.

Fingerpaint’s operating board is responsible for driving the strategic direction and financial health of the company as well as safeguarding Fingerpaint’s empathetic, people-first culture.

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across five offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, New Jersey, and California, Fingerpaint, built on a foundation of empathy, at its core is committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past seven years.