Fingerpaint Promotes Nick Bartolomeo and Bryan O’Malley to Co-Lead SHIFT Performance™ Center of Excellence

Bartolomeo will serve as head of media and performance marketing while O’Malley will serve as head of technology and performance innovation

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness agency with five offices across the country and nearly $80 million in revenue, announced that Nick Bartolomeo and Bryan O’Malley have been promoted to head of media and performance marketing and head of technology and performance innovation, respectively.

The pair will co-lead the newly formed SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence, which will focus on driving brand performance through a proprietary mix of big data, best-in-class technologies, and highly skilled industry experts. Bartolomeo and O’Malley will be responsible for promoting and expanding the capabilities of SHIFT Performance, as well as continuing to cultivate the team and its expertise.

“Given Nick Bartolomeo and Bryan O’Malley’s incredible talents and depth of experience, we are thrilled they will be co-leading this important effort across the entire organization,” said Andy Pyfer, partner at Fingerpaint. “Nick will be overseeing digital strategy, analytics, and media, while Bryan will be overseeing technology, development, and digital production. We believe that this alignment of talent to task will help continue to set Fingerpaint apart from the competition and drive stronger results for our clients and new business opportunities for the agency.”

Prior to being named head of media and performance marketing, Bartolomeo was head of digital, media and analytics in Fingerpaint’s Conshohocken office.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Bryan to drive the vision for Fingerpaint’s SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence and build upon the proven success we’ve demonstrated for nearly five years,” said Bartolomeo.

For the past eight years, O’Malley has been leading development and various digital initiatives across Fingerpaint offices.

“We’re bringing together the best of human expertise and cutting-edge technologies to address our client’s toughest business challenges,” said O’Malley. “I’m excited to be co-leading Fingerpaint’s SHIFT Performance Center of Excellence with Nick.”