Fingerpaint Taps Long-Time Pharma Recruiter to Lead Agency Talent Acquisition

— As lead recruiter, Krystal Gomola will ensure personnel excellence as the agency continues record-setting growth.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and over $80 million in revenue, has named experienced bicoastal recruiter, Krystal Gomola, as lead recruiter.

In a newly created role for the people and culture team, Gomola will oversee Fingerpaint’s talent acquisition across the agency as they continue to grow and expand their business. She brings over 10 years of experience in health and wellness industry recruitment on both the east and west coast hubs. Gomola’s clients have included large pharma companies like Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, Novartis, and Pfizer. She is a well-connected professional who excels in recruiting across a wide variety of functional areas.

“We are looking forward to all that Krystal will bring to the team,” said Nicole Holland, head of people and culture. “We have been growing continually for the past five years, and we don’t foresee that growth slowing down any time soon. Bringing Krystal to the team will take our talent acquisition to the next level and will bring more incredible, award-winning talent to the Fingerpaint team.”

Gomola joins Fingerpaint from Tag Worldwide, where she was a talent acquisition lead for the New York and Los Angeles markets. She was responsible for all North American talent acquisition for pharmaceutical, finance, and insurance clients across a wide variety of functional areas. Gomola is a partner to internal teams and recruits alike. She guides both groups through the process and makes the transition seamless from beginning to end.

“I am so excited for the collaborative culture here at Fingerpaint,” said Krystal. “I know that by joining this team, I will continue to grow in my career and continue to build a culture of strong talent at this agency.”

