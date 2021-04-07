Fingerpaint Taps Pedro “Pete” Irizarry to Lead Account Service in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Office

Irizarry will lead and manage the account service team, providing industry-leading dedication and care to the agency’s clients. Irizarry will fill the role that was vacated by Lori Thatch when Thatch transitioned to head of strategy in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., office.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, an independent, full-service health and wellness marketing agency, is pleased to announce that Pedro “Pete” Irizarry will be joining the agency as the head of account service in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y., office.

Irizarry joins Fingerpaint with over 20 years of marketing experience. He has accumulated a deep knowledge of brand marketing from every vantage point, having worked in brand management and sales prior to moving into agency roles. Previous to Fingerpaint, he served as EVP, managing director and growth officer at McCann Health New Jersey for five years. Prior to that, Irizarry held progressively senior positions at agencies such as CDM and Saatchi & Saatchi.

“We’re excited to welcome Pete, and we know he will carry Fingerpaint forward in continued growth and success through effective account and relationship management,” said Beth Beck, head of the New York office. “His experience managing blockbuster brands coupled with his commitment to Fingerpaint values are only the beginning of why we’re so glad to have him.”

At Fingerpaint, Irizarry will oversee client relationships and account service, and he will lead his teams to be successful partners to clients and to create work that reaches, informs, and empowers audiences. Irizarry will be a key member of the leadership team in the agency’s New York office, helping to shape continued growth and strategy at the company’s foundational location.

“I am incredibly excited to join a team that is all-in on fostering a people-first culture founded on empathy,” said Irizarry. “I can’t think of a more exciting opportunity than to help redefine how a health and wellness agency can bring profound brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of a health and wellness agency. Independent by design and built on a foundation of empathy, Fingerpaint is biopharma’s commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions. At its core is an award-winning global team of more than 450 people who are committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences for healthcare providers, care partners, and patients.

In 2021, Fingerpaint made a strategic investment in Leaderboard Branding, a leading global naming and branding business. In 2020, Fingerpaint acquired 1798, a market access and commercialization firm located in La Jolla, Calif., adding to its portfolio of services in support of biopharma customers. The agency also launched Photo 51, a gene therapy consultancy. Fingerpaint was named 2019 Agency of the Year by Med Ad News, and in 2018, it won the Heart Award from Med Ad News for its commitment to philanthropy and social causes. Additionally, it has been on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past eight years. Visit us at Fingerpaint.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.