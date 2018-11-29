The Agency’s Second-Largest Branch Grows by 20 in Just Months

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Fingerpaint, a full-service marketing agency, is bolstering growth in its Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, office after adding 20 team members to the office since September. The hiring spree arrived on the heels of a few key account wins for the Pennsylvania branch of the agency, which opened its doors in the state four short years ago in 2014.

“Our growth this year has been tremendous and we’ve made stellar additions to the team in all areas,” said Andy Pyfer, partner and Conshohocken office lead. “We believe the talent we’ve added recently will help propel us to new heights and we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish for our clients.”

“Every day the Conshohocken office is alive and buzzing with energy,” said Scott Watson, lead creative in Conshohocken. “Our newest team members have added some high-octane fuel to our creative engine. We believe 2019 is shaping up to be something truly amazing for us and our clients.”

“To have sustained such high levels of growth in Conshohocken is astounding,” said Ed Mitzen, Fingerpaint’s founder. “We’ve had to move the office twice since it opened because we’ve outgrown our old space, and their success translates into success for the whole company.”

The exponential growth both in Conshohocken and agency-wide comes in a year where revenue is projected to grow to nearly $44 million, up from $35 million in 2017. Early forecasts for 2019 put Fingerpaint’s revenue at about $60 million. The agency has opened three new offices since 2014, the latest of which was announced in October and is located in Morristown, New Jersey.

The new staff additions, listed below, are spread across all departments of the office, with an emphasis on Conshohocken’s digital strategy and creative teams.

Marli Avellino, project management

Lindsey Berlin, creative copy

Colleen Brett, creative art

Lauren Campbell, project management

Tory Cordero, account service

Kim Denker, marketing automation

Jeremy Garvey, search

Molly Hudish, brand strategy

Jaimie Kelly, project management

Jeanette Lalla, account service

Azia Lark, account service

Diane Lipik, digital strategy

GJ Manalo, interactive production

Lee Meccia, account service

Jon Moore, creative art

Chelsea Peters, account service

Linda Schmucker, creative copy

Jared Simmons, creative copy

Nick Spuhler, creative copy

Madison Varley, analytics

