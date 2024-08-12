First year after launch: An extra-pharma phenomenon

By Joshua Slatko | [email protected]

The name of the most successful prescription drug to be launched in 2022 should come as no surprise to anyone who reads People Magazine. Dozens of celebrities – Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Whoopi Goldberg, Charles Barkley, Rosie O’Donnell, Elon Musk, and many others – have admitted to using Mounjaro or its GLP-1 agonist cousin Ozempic to help control their weight, pushing the brands from the pharmacy to the tabloids and helping Mounjaro earn more than $5 billion in sales in its first full year on the market, good enough for second in Eli Lilly’s entire portfolio. For pharma’s launch class of 2022, it would seem, weight loss is the new black.

Mounjaro/Zepbound

Mounjaro, developed by Lilly, was first approved by FDA in May 2022, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. The approval was based on results from the Phase III SURPASS program, which included active comparators of injectable semaglutide 1 mg, insulin glargine, and insulin degludec. Efficacy was evaluated for Mounjaro 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg used alone or in combination with commonly prescribed diabetes medications, including metformin, SGLT2 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and insulin glargine. Participants in the SURPASS program achieved average A1C reductions between 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent for Mounjaro 5 mg, and between 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent for both Mounjaro 10 mg and Mounjaro 15 mg. Mean change in body weight was a key secondary endpoint in all SURPASS studies. Participants treated with Mounjaro lost between 12 lb. (5 mg) and 25 lb. (15 mg) on average.

In October 2023, Lilly announced detailed results from its Phase III SURMOUNT-3 clinical trial evaluating tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes. Tirzepatide met both co-primary endpoints for the efficacy estimand and treatment-regimen estimand, demonstrating superiority to placebo during the 72-week double-blind treatment period.

SURMOUNT-3 evaluated the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide compared to placebo for 72 weeks after a 12-week intensive lifestyle intervention lead-in period that included a low-calorie diet, exercise, and frequent counseling sessions. The trial randomized adults with obesity or overweight who had at least 5 percent body weight reduction by the end of the 12-week lead-in period to placebo or tirzepatide. At study entry, the mean body weight was 241.4 lb. (109.5 kg). At the end of the 12-week lead-in period, participants achieved 6.9 percent (7.6 kg or 16.8 lb.) mean weight loss. In a co-primary endpoint, following the lead-in period, participants taking tirzepatide achieved an additional 21.1 percent mean weight loss. In a secondary endpoint, participants achieved a total mean weight loss of 26.6 percent (29.2 kg or 64.4 lb.) from study entry over 84 weeks. Participants on placebo achieved a total mean weight loss of 3.8 percent (4.1 kg or 9.0 lb.) from study entry over 84 weeks.

In November 2023, FDA approved tirzepatide, under the brand name Zepbound, as the first and only obesity treatment of its kind that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) hormone receptors. Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity (with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater), or those who are overweight (with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater) and also have weight-related medical problems such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes mellitus, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular disease, to lose weight and keep it off. The compound had received FDA Fast Track designation of this indication in October 2022. Zepbound became available in pharmacies in December 2023.

The approval was based on results from the Phase III SURMOUNT-1 and SURMOUNT-2 trials. In SURMOUNT-1, a study in 2,539 adults with obesity, or excess weight and weight-related medical problems not including diabetes, people taking Zepbound as an adjunct to diet and exercise experienced substantial weight loss compared with placebo at 72 weeks. At the highest dose (15 mg), people taking Zepbound lost on average 48 lb., while at the lowest dose (5 mg), people lost on average 34 lb. (compared to 7 lb. on placebo). Additionally, 1 in 3 patients taking Zepbound at the highest dose lost over 58 lb. (25 percent of body weight), compared to 1.5 percent on placebo, according to data not controlled for type 1 error. The average starting weight was 231 lb.

In December 2023, detailed results from SURMOUNT-4, which showed tirzepatide injection achieved superior mean percent change in body weight compared to placebo in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes, were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Tirzepatide met the primary endpoint of mean percent change in body weight, and all key secondary endpoints for both estimands, compared to placebo 52 weeks after randomization.

After 36 weeks of open-label tirzepatide, participants, who would then go on to be randomized to tirzepatide or placebo in the double-blind period, experienced a mean weight reduction of 20.9 percent from mean body weight of 236.6 lb. (107.3 kg) at study entry. Primary and key secondary endpoints assessed efficacy during the double-blind period (week 36 to week 88) and over the course of the entire treatment period (week 0 to week 88). For both estimands, tirzepatide met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints. Additional secondary endpoints showed that tirzepatide was also associated with improvements in BMI, fasting insulin, lipids, blood pressure, and health-related quality of life.

In June, Lilly announced detailed results from the SURMOUNT-OSA Phase III clinical trials evaluating tirzepatide injection (10 mg or 15 mg) for treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adults with obesity, with and without positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy. In both studies, tirzepatide achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints for both the efficacy and treatment-regimen estimands and demonstrated a mean reduction of up to 62.8 percent on the apnea-hypopnea index (AHI), or about 30 fewer events restricting or blocking a person’s airflow per hour of sleep, compared to placebo.

In a key secondary endpoint, the efficacy estimand showed that 43.0 percent (Study 1) and 51.5 percent (Study 2) of participants treated with tirzepatide at the highest dose met the criteria for disease resolution. In this context, “disease resolution” means achieving an AHI of fewer than 5 events per hour, or an AHI of 5-14 events per hour and an Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS) score of ≤10. ESS is a standard questionnaire designed to assess excessive daytime sleepiness.

Also in June, Lilly announced detailed results from SYNERGY-NASH, a Phase II study of 190 patients, with or without type 2 diabetes, to evaluate the investigational use of tirzepatide in adults with biopsy-proven metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis. The efficacy estimandi showed 51.8 percent, 62.8 percent, and 73.3 percent of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg, respectively, achieved an absence of MASH with no worsening of fibrosis on liver histology compared to 13.2 percent of participants on placebo at 52 weeks of treatment, meeting the study’s primary endpoint.

In a secondary endpoint, the efficacy estimand showed 59.1 percent, 53.3 percent and 54.2 percent of participants taking 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg, respectively, achieved a 1-stage or greater fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH compared to 32.8 percent of participants on placebo. Evaluation of additional secondary endpoints showed tirzepatide was associated with improvements in body weight, blood markers of liver injury, and biomarkers of liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. While the Phase II study was not designed to prove that tirzepatide improves fibrosis, the study results showed the potential for a clinically meaningful treatment effect across all doses.

Vabysmo

FDA first approved Roche’s Vabysmo in January 2022 for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Neovascular AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss worldwide. Vabysmo targets and inhibits two disease pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). At approval Vabysmo became the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for nAMD and DME that improves and maintains vision with treatments from one to four months apart in the first year following four initial monthly doses, based on evaluation of the patient’s anatomy and vision outcomes. Standard of care for nAMD and DME had typically required eye injections every one to two months.

The approval was based on positive results across four Phase III studies in nAMD and DME. The studies consistently showed that patients treated with Vabysmo given at intervals of up to four months achieved non-inferior vision gains versus aflibercept given every two months in the first year. Vabysmo was generally well tolerated in all four studies, with a favorable benefit-risk profile.

In February 2022, Roche announced new two-year data from its Phase III studies of Vabysmo and Susvimo. These longer-term results from the Vabysmo YOSEMITE and RHINE studies in diabetic macular edema and the Susvimo Archway study in neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) further reinforced the potential to allow for longer time between treatments and fewer eye injections for people with these conditions, while still achieving and maintaining vision gains seen with previous standard-of-care injections.

In the YOSEMITE and RHINE studies, at least 60 percent of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every four months at two years – a 10 percentage point increase since the primary analyses at one year – while achieving non-inferior vision gains versus aflibercept given every two months. Furthermore, nearly 80 percent of people eligible for extended dosing with Vabysmo could be treated every three months or longer.

In July 2022, Roche announced new two-year data from the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies that reinforce the long-term efficacy, safety and durability of Vabysmo in neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration. In the TENAYA and LUCERNE studies, at two years, more than 60 percent of patients receiving Vabysmo could be treated every four months – an increase of over 15 percentage points since the primary analysis at one year – while achieving comparable vision gains versus aflibercept given every two months. Additionally, nearly 80 of patients receiving Vabysmo could be treated every three months or longer. Patients treated with Vabysmo received a median number of 10 injections over the two years versus 15 injections for those patients treated with aflibercept, potentially decreasing the number of injections.

In October 2023, FDA approved Vabysmo for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). The new approval was based on positive results from the global Phase III BALATON and COMINO studies that demonstrated monthly treatment with Vabysmo provided early and sustained improvement in vision in people with branch and central RVO, meeting the primary endpoint of non-inferior visual acuity gains at 24 weeks compared to aflibercept. This was further supported by data showing Vabysmo achieved rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid.

In February, Roche announced new 72-week data from two global Phase III studies, BALATON and COMINO, evaluating Vabysmo in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO). Whereas available RVO treatments are typically given every one to two months, the data showed nearly 60 percent of patients receiving Vabysmo in BALATON and up to 48 percent of patients in COMINO were able to extend their treatment intervals to three or four months apart. In addition, patients in the studies maintained vision gains and robust retinal drying achieved in the first 24 weeks of the studies for more than one year.

In July, Roche announced four-year data from the RHONE-X extension study. The study met all primary endpoints, showing that Vabysmo was well tolerated in people with diabetic macular edema who received treatment for up to four years. Exploratory results from the long-term study showed that Vabysmo continued to preserve vision, dry retinal fluid that can impair sight, and allow extended time between treatments in people with DME.

Results of the exploratory analysis showed that at the end of four years, nearly 80 percent of participants treated with Vabysmo had extended their treatment intervals to every three or four months. Additionally, patients treated with Vabysmo maintained the vision improvements and sustained the drying of retinal fluid they achieved during the initial Phase III studies (YOSEMITE and RHINE). In a pre-specified

exploratory endpoint, more than 90 percent of patients treated with Vabysmo achieved absence of DME, defined as central subfield thickness less than 325 microns.

Also in July, FDA approved the Vabysmo 6.0 mg single-dose prefilled syringe for use in the treatment of neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration, DME, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion. Vabysmo PFS delivers the same medicine as Vabysmo vials in an alternative, ready-to-use format. Vabysmo will continue to be available in a 6.0 mg vial.

Pluvicto

Novartis’ Pluvicto was approved by FDA in March 2022 for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC) that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic). Pluvicto was the first FDA-approved targeted radioligand therapy (RLT) for eligible patients with mCRPC that combines a targeting compound (ligand) with a therapeutic radioisotope (a radioactive particle).

The approval was based on the results of the Phase III VISION trial which demonstrated that PSMA-positive mCRPC patients previously treated with androgen receptor (AR) pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy who received Pluvicto plus standard of care had improved overall survival compared to SOC alone. Participants treated with Pluvicto plus SOC had a 38 percent reduction in risk of death and a statistically significant reduction in the risk of radiographic disease progression or death (rPFS) compared to SOC alone. In addition, about a third (30 percent) of patients with evaluable disease at baseline demonstrated an overall response (per RECIST 1.1) with Pluvicto plus SOC, compared to 2 percent in the SOC alone arm. The European Commission approved Pluvicto for a similar indication in December 2022.

In October 2023, Novartis presented data from the Phase III PSMAfore trial showing that Pluvicto met its primary endpoint with a clinically meaningful and statistically significant benefit in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer after treatment with androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI) therapy, compared to a change in ARPI.

The trial met its primary endpoint of rPFS with a 59 percent reduction in the risk of radiographic disease progression in patients with Pluvicto versus a change of ARPI. Using a data cut off with a median of 8.6 months longer study follow-up, an updated rPFS analysis demonstrated a consistent clinical benefit in patients with Pluvicto versus a change in ARPI, more than doubling time to radiographic disease progression (12.0 months versus 5.6 median months).

Patients on Pluvicto also showed improved quality of life, maintaining their FACT-P total score for 3 months longer than a change in ARPI (7.5 versus 4.3 months), with a delay in worsening pain (BPI-SF) of 5.0 versus 3.7 months. Other clinically meaningful efficacy endpoints also favored Pluvicto, with a PSA decline of at least 50 percent being more than 2.5 times more frequent with Pluvicto than with a change in ARPI.

In January, Novartis received approval from FDA for commercial manufacturing of Pluvicto at its new large-scale, state-of-the-art radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, Ind. The 70,000-square foot site, the company’s second U.S. location, is designed specifically for RLT manufacturing and is now the largest and most advanced Novartis facility of its kind in the world. The new facility was purpose-built from the ground up to manufacture RLTs now and into the future and includes space for continued line expansion including plans for fully automated lines, a first for the radiopharmaceutical industry.