Fishawack Health acquires The Hive Health Group, a strategically led healthcare marketing and scientific communications business

As part of its bold growth plans, Fishawack Health announces the acquisition of The Hive Health Group, a healthcare communications business based in London and New York, from Kin + Carta a digital transformation firm

January 6, 2021 – Fishawack Health, a leading global commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the acquisition of The Hive Health Group, a London and New York-based healthcare marketing and scientific communications agency, renowned for its strategic approach, scientific storytelling, and integrated patient engagement excellence. Its expertise strengthens the impressive commercialization offering from Fishawack Health.

The Hive Health Group is made up of 2 brands, Hive Health and Pollen Health, which partner with clients across the life science industry. The resulting partnership further bolsters a stellar client roster for Fishawack Health, which includes all top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a host of pioneering biotechnology organizations.

Jas Hummel, Global Chief Executive Officer of The Hive Health Group said, “We are delighted to join Fishawack Health, a dynamic and growing business that offers our clients scale, expertise, and breadth of services in the healthcare sector. The Hive Health Group was acquired by Kin + Carta in 2014, who have more recently focused their commitment on the digital transformation space. The reality is that our healthcare clients need a much wider mix of capabilities and it had become clear to leadership in both organizations, that our offering and priorities were not aligned.”

Fishawack Health Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Dennis, elaborated, “We’re excited to add Hive Health to the group—a strategically led healthcare communications brand with outstanding expertise in patient engagement. Our life science clients are looking for a new breed of partner to help guide them through complex and hypercompetitive markets, which is why we have purposefully sought out and acquired best-in-class agencies to build a nimble and collaborative organization.”

“Fishawack Health will support The Hive Health Group as they expand in the US,” Dennis added, “where we each already have a strong presence, and give their clients access to a highly experienced pool of scientific, strategic, and creative experts who offer integrated commercial services across the entire product life cycle.”

“Fishawack Health is an impressive company,” noted Hummel. “Just like The Hive Group, it has a strong and fearless entrepreneurial spirit, and the company ensures humanity, authenticity, and empathy are at the heart of all its work. We are excited to join the team and give our clients access to a wider pool of expertise and a stronger offering that extends our capabilities in Medical Communications and Consulting, which includes market access, expanded digital offerings, and media solutions. I am thrilled about the next chapter in our journey—as we continue to support our clients to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

About Fishawack Health:

Fishawack Health is the leading global commercialization partner for the modern life science era. Established in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, the organization is powered by 950+ globe-spanning members of a pack of strategic, creative, and scientific experts. We aim to drive change with HCPs and affect patient lives.

Our 3 core operating units—Medical Communications, Consulting, and Commercial—bring together best-in-class capabilities from around the world. We empower our clients in global pharmaceuticals, innovative biotech, and medical device technology to navigate the most complex ecosystems while embarking on a faster, more efficient path to developing, launching, and growing their brands and portfolios.

Our internationally recognized, award-winning teams collaborate across operations in the UK (Brighton, London, Manchester, and Oxford) and in the US (Evansville, New York, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, St Louis, and San Diego).

About the Hive Health Group

At the Hive Health Group our experience has taught us that it takes humanity and empathy, as well as talent, tenacity, and a healthy dose of fearlessness to build healthcare brands that make a real difference to people’s lives.

The Hive Health Group has 2 go-to-market agencies. The first is Hive a strategic healthcare communications firm that places the human experience at the center of content and data to create connected health experiences. Pollen is a strategic medical communications partner that realizes the relevance and meaning of scientific data to create stories that engage and influence behavior.

