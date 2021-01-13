Fishawack Health adds award-winning creative agency StoneArch, enhancing its offering as a leading global commercialization partner

As part of its bold growth plans, Fishawack Health announces the acquisition of StoneArch, an award-winning healthcare marketing agency, based in Minneapolis, with a strong reputation in the medical device and health technology sector

January 13, 2021 – Fishawack Health, a leading global commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the acquisition of StoneArch, a Minneapolis-based healthcare marketing agency, renowned for its strategic, creative, and storytelling capabilities.

StoneArch brings with it more than 35 years of experience in content creation and storytelling for the healthcare industry—some of the most sought-after aspects of marketing today. The firm partners with clients across the entire spectrum of the healthcare industry, creating omnichannel campaigns centered on value-added content that connect healthcare professionals and patients with the knowledge they need to live better lives.

It has a strong presence in pharmaceuticals, health insurance, and care delivery, as well as the medical device and health technology space, bringing an exciting range of innovative clients to the growing client base at Fishawack Health, which already includes all top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a host of pioneering biotechnology organizations.

Fishawack Health Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Dennis, elaborated, “Our healthcare clients are looking for a new breed of partner with skills in scientific, strategic, and creative innovation and the agility needed to develop, launch, and grow brands in a complex and crowded marketplace. StoneArch brings strategic, creative, and storytelling skills, while their office in Minneapolis—an important healthcare center of excellence—is an exciting addition to our US footprint. We’re delighted to add StoneArch to the group, which follows the recent addition of The Hive Health Group, also experts in patient engagement and scientific storytelling.”

Gail Flockhart, Fishawack Health Group President added, “Our goal is to give all our clients access to a highly experienced pool of scientific, strategic, and creative experts who offer integrated commercial services across the entire product life cycle. StoneArch has an innovative outlook and its unique ability to take complex business challenges and provide engaging content that truly resonates with stakeholders is an asset, particularly in the highly competitive life science and health technology spaces.”

Building on the consolidation’s attributes, President and Chief Executive Officer of StoneArch Marcia Miller, said: “The Fishawack Health leadership team is first class. The company has a strong identity, vision, and values, a newly integrated operating model, and an entrepreneurial spirit. We immediately knew they were the perfect match for us. We’re excited to offer our clients wider resources and a stronger offering that extends our services—in insight, market access, experience and service design, scientific meetings, publications planning, and media offerings.

