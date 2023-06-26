Fishawack Health appoints chief people officer to spearhead integration of talent and culture across geographies

LONDON, U.K., June 26, 2023 — Seasoned human resources (HR) executive Harriet Shurville has been appointed as the new Chief People Officer (CPO) at Fishawack Health (FH). She will spearhead the next phase of the commercialization partner’s integration strategy and oversee its career experience programs; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; and global mobility.

Shurville will play a key role in creating an environment where people across the company’s disciplines — Consulting; Medical; Marketing; Policy, Value, Evidence and Access; and Digital Experience Technology — thrive and are empowered to work together to accelerate innovation that improves lives.

Since its inception, FH has acquired 19 companies. During the past two years, the organization has meticulously integrated these organizations culturally, under a shared vision, purpose, set of values and behaviors. FH also united its platforms and processes through a technological ecosystem to facilitate a common way of partnering with colleagues and clients across the product lifecycle.

“Harriet Shurville comes to us during an important time for the company,” said Jon Koch, Chief Executive Officer. “FH has evolved into a deeply connected organization, delivering unified services from pre-clinical to launch and beyond. We are motivated to continue this journey because of our success in helping clients connect patients with life-enhancing therapies. Harriet’s experience in thoughtfully bringing together teams across agencies and geographies is essential as we continue to unify our capabilities.”

Shurville is one of several senior hires and promotions that FH has made to drive its integration and growth efforts. Recently, Lara Hancock was promoted from leading one of the company’s medical business units to Group Head of Strategic Client Partnerships, connecting clients with the breadth of the company’s commercialization services and driving common standards for client experience and satisfaction across the business.

This past February, Mario Muredda joined FH as the new President of Marketing, uniting the Global and North American Marketing teams. Most recently, Ryan Mason was promoted to Chief Marketing and Creative Officer, bringing together the creative, brand and engagement strategy and media and analytics teams to seamlessly deliver connected customer experiences built on data-driven insight.

When Geoff Thorne joined the company last September as Chief Technology Officer, he focused on integrating FH’s technological expertise under a new service set designed to take a strategy-first approach to solve client marketing, data and technology challenges, and deliver world-class personalized experiences.

“What excites me about FH, is its progressive culture of inclusivity and collaboration and its determination to promote and hire the right leadership to drive business and people objectives,” added Shurville. “Many agencies and networks say they are integrated but are truly not. This belief that we are stronger together than separate is motivating and is one of the reasons that attracted me to FH. The company is putting in the hard work behind the scenes to make integration a reality. I’m looking forward to working with other leaders across the group to bring our vision to life.”

As CPO, Shurville will have a seat on the company’s Executive Committee, to define and shape strategies on retention, recruitment and business performance. As a female executive, Shurville is especially passionate about mentoring young women to leadership positions and executing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Shurville worked previously at Iris Worldwide, a creative and strategy company. As the Global CPO, she was responsible for incorporating multiple agencies and more than 1,000 employees under one umbrella, fostering a progressive culture across the company.

She has a master’s degree in occupational psychology from London Metropolitan University and is CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) qualified through her postgraduate diploma in human resource management from the University of Hertfordshire in the U.K. Shurville is based at FH’s London hub with a global remit.

ABOUT FISHAWACK HEALTH

Established in 2001, Fishawack Health is a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness industries. Our 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Digital Experience Technology; Policy, Value, Evidence and Access; and Consulting—to create the connections that make better health happen. We partner with our clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, we realize the potential of strategies and solutions to bring innovation to the hands of those who can benefit from it. Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Fishawack Health