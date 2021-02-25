Fishawack Health Appoints Deborah Keller as Chair

Fishawack Health appoints former Covance CEO Deborah Keller as its new Chair

— Deborah Keller, the new Chair of Fishawack Health, brings exceptional leadership from a career supporting and scaling people-based businesses in healthcare

February 25, 2021 – Fishawack Health, a leading commercialization partner for the life science industry, has appointed Deborah Keller as the new Chair of its board.

Deborah’s appointment signals the next phase in Fishawack Health’s growth ambitions. The organization has designed a robust organic growth, talent development, and acquisition strategy to continuously build its team of the best-of-the-best clinical and commercial experts, delivering cutting-edge end-to-end solutions for life science clients across the product lifecycle.

Fishawack Health provides Medical Communications, Commercial, and Consulting services, helping its clients make better clinical and commercial decisions and enabling them to take a faster, more efficient path to developing, launching, and growing healthcare brands.

Founded in 2001, the company has more than 950 employees operating across 17 offices in 13 cities in the USA and the UK, with a combined revenue of more than $150 million.

Deborah’s appointment follows the acquisition of both The Hive Health Group and StoneArch in January this year. Backed by investors Bridgepoint – an alternative asset management group with an impressive track record of supporting professional service companies in healthcare – Fishawack Health is in a strong position to consolidate its integration, scaling its client value proposition and global infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deborah as our chair. She buys into our mission of shaping and affecting connections between people and life-enhancing therapies, empowering them with the knowledge and the motivation needed to improve,” said Oliver Dennis, Fishawack Health CEO. “With the counsel she offers and the appetite for excellence that Bridgepoint brings to the boardroom, I know we will achieve our goals.”

Deborah has dedicated her life to improving patient outcomes and uncovering innovative ways to bring value to the pharmaceutical industry. She spent 28 years working for Covance Inc – a global contract research organization and drug development services company where she helped bring many of the top 50 best-selling drugs to market. Starting as a chemist, she rose through the ranks, becoming CEO of the company in 2015. During this time, Deborah led a team of over 13,000 employees in 60 countries responsible for more than $2.6 billion of business.

In the next phase of her career, Deborah is continuing to focus on drug development and getting the right medicine to the right patient at the right time. Since then, she become a Trustee of the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), Chairperson on the Board of not-for-profit WiCell, a recognized world leader in pluripotent stem cell banking and characterization.

Deborah is also a Director of a public company – West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Additionally, she serves as Operating Partner at Health Cloud Capital – a specialized precisions healthcare fund designed to scale-up precision health companies that significantly improve patient well-being while reducing healthcare costs.

Each of these positions has given her unique insights into service offering development, scaling a business, and driving growth, while ensuring she remains at the forefront of industry innovation.

“I’m selective with who I work with – I only work with people I enjoy, in businesses that I feel passionate about, and in industries that do something to make a difference. Fishawack Health checked all those boxes. Its growth story is fantastic,” says Deborah.

“The team’s exceptional expertise stood out to me. As someone who worked at the same company over a long period and eventually led the leadership team, I know how important it is to allow every employee to develop, grow and thrive. Doing so will ensure we better deliver for our clients, patients, and healthcare professionals,” she explains.

Oliver Dennis, CEO, Fishawack Health, adds: “Deborah is already making Fishawack Health a stronger and bolder organization. She is a born leader with the ideal mix of clinical experience and skills in scaling fast-growing organizations while ensuring the customer remains at the heart of everything we do.”

About Fishawack Health:

Fishawack Health is the leading global commercialization partner for the modern life science era. Established in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, the organization is powered by a 950+ globe-spanning pack of strategic, creative, and scientific experts. We aim to drive change with healthcare professionals and affect patient lives.

Our three core operating units—Medical Communications, Consulting, and Commercial—bring together best-in-class capabilities from around the world. We empower our clients in global pharmaceuticals, innovative biotech, and medical devices to navigate the most complex of ecosystems while embarking on a faster, more efficient path to developing, launching, and growing their brands and portfolios.

Our internationally recognized, award-winning teams collaborate across operations in the UK (Brighton, London, Manchester, and Oxford) and the USA (Evansville, New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and San Diego).

Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

