Fishawack Health appoints Elizabeth Landon in newly created Chief People Officer role

Fishawack Health appoints Elizabeth Landon in the newly created Chief People Officer role

Elizabeth Landon brings exceptional leadership from a career supporting and scaling people-based businesses in the professional services and non-profit sectors.

22nd September 2021, Knutsford, UK. Fishawack Health, a leading commercialization partner for the life science industry, has appointed Elizabeth (Liz) Landon to a newly created executive role as Chief People Officer.

Liz’s appointment signals the next phase of Fishawack Health’s growth ambitions, focused on building and retaining talented teams, delivering an excellent employee experience, and providing the processes and infrastructure needed for the efficient and effective delivery of our suite of services.

Founded in 2001, Fishawack Health has more than 1,300 employees operating across 21 offices in Europe, the USA, and Asia, with a combined revenue of more than $230 million. The organization has designed a robust organic growth, talent development, and acquisition strategy to continuously build its team of the best-of-the-best medical, marketing, consulting, and market access experts, delivering cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions for life science clients across the product lifecycle.

“We are thrilled to welcome Liz as Chief People Officer. Liz brings over 30 years of experience leading global Human Resources functions in professional services and people-based businesses” said Gail Flockhart, Fishawack Health Group President. “Her expertise and passion for developing people, from entry level to Executive Leadership, will ensure Fishawack Health attracts, retains, and develops the best talent while being the best place to work, learn, and grow in our industry. Liz has a rare blend of professional services and global human resource capability, which will weigh heavily in our organizational development as we move through this next phase of growth.”

Liz’s mission is to deliver a first-class employee experience from recruitment to hire, career progression, and exit. She will lead an international team of HR, Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, and Learning and Development professionals in the design and delivery of talent, organizational effectiveness, operational, employee relations, and change management services for Fishawack Health’s U.S. and global businesses. Together, this approach will ensure that Fishawack Health balances the wellbeing, diversity, and development of our employees while growing the business in a fast-changing dynamic marketplace.

Liz has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, an MBA, and a master’s degree in Public Policy –all from the University of Chicago. She started her career, spanning 25 years, at Accenture, a global consulting firm with over 500,000 employees. For the last 6 years, she has led Human Resources functions in the non-profit sector at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and then Heartland Alliance.

At Accenture, Liz was Global Managing Director for Talent Management, where she partnered with senior leadership to prioritize and scope global talent initiatives. During this time, she oversaw multiple dimensions of the organization’s workforce architecture, capability planning, and employee retention and engagement. She also spent a significant part of her career at Accenture in the Management Consulting practice, working on client and internal projects, focused on business strategy, organizational strategy, communications strategy, diversity and equity, human performance, and change management.

“I am excited to join Fishawack Health during this new phase of growth, which emphasizes its focus on the employee experience. I am looking forward to working alongside the Executive team to build a purpose-driven, agile, and future-facing organization that is global and scalable. As someone who has worked in the people function at a professional services company for a long period, I know how important it is to empower every employee to develop, grow, and thrive. Doing so will ensure we better deliver for our clients, patients, and healthcare professionals while ensuring that our employees’ experience and their development remains at the heart of everything we do,” Liz explains.

