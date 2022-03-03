Fishawack Health expands its value, evidence, and market access capabilities with acquisition of Policy Analysis Inc.

March 3, 2022, London, UK — Fishawack Health (FH), a leading commercialization partner for biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness companies, today welcomes the US-based health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy Policy Analysis Inc. (PAI) as part of its expanding Value, Evidence, and Access (VEA) capability.

With the addition of PAI, FH now has one of the largest and fastest-growing teams dedicated to value, evidence, and access, all of which are critical to the commercial success of new products. PAI’s team of more than 30 professionals is joining FH’s growing team of strategy consultants and technical experts. In addition to PAI, the VEA team comprising the US-based market access consultancy, Skysis, and global market access consultancy, PRMA Consulting, which joined FH in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Jon Koch, CEO at FH, said: “We are delighted to welcome the PAI and hēRo3 teams to FH. They bring an outstanding reputation and track record of technology-led innovation. With their expertise, we are uniquely positioned to offer truly insightful strategic thinking and technical execution to meet payers’ evolving demands. These services are integral for helping our clients make critical decisions early in product development, mitigating some of the risks of bringing new molecules and indications to market.”

PAI’s core capabilities include HEOR strategy development, evidence-generation planning, economic modeling, real-word evidence and trial-based data analytics, evidence synthesis, and health technology assessment. In 2018, PAI also launched an innovative digital platform, called hēRo3, that has streamlined HEOR modeling at many biopharmaceutical companies, and helped usher in an era of rapid HEOR analytics for pipeline assets.

Gerry Oster, PhD, Managing Partner at PAI, will become FH’s new Global Head of Health Economics, leveraging his more than 30 years of experience in HEOR. He said: “When the FH and PAI leadership teams met for the first time, the synergies and fit were immediately apparent. It was clear that we shared not only core values as companies, but also a vision of how, together, we could bring significant value to our clients.”

He added, “As hēRo3’s rate of adoption continued to accelerate, it became clear to us that we needed the right partner to help us ensure that it realized its full potential. We look forward to becoming an integral part of FH’s new VEA team, helping the company become a powerful presence in HEOR by building on our experience, expertise, and our innovative digital platform, hēRo3.”

FH created VEA, its fourth core capability, to help its clients respond more effectively to the rapidly evolving and increasingly complex global market access environment. With its new VEA offering, FH has assembled a comprehensive set of capabilities and services to help its clients effectively meet escalating requirements for evidence that new products provide good value.

In addition to the team’s insights and strategic expertise, FH’s clients will also benefit from its proprietary HEOR and market access digital platforms designed to aid biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies in making more-informed decisions during clinical development, thereby reducing time to market access.

David Sykes, Head of VEA at FH, said: “Our new global VEA team will provide best-in-class strategic consulting, from early-stage development through to successful launch and beyond. PAI strengthens our collective force and ensures we’re best positioned to help our partners accelerate their commercialization decisions and the time it takes to achieve market access.”

FH has brought together best-in-class global expertise with multidisciplinary skill sets and deep knowledge of both the HEOR and the payer landscapes in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Working in collaboration with FH’s three other capabilities—Medical, Marketing, and Consulting—the VEA team will play a crucial role in realizing the organization’s vision of creating the connections that make better health happen.

By building these connections across the product and portfolio lifecycle, FH can ensure its clients gain a rigorous understanding of the evolving needs of an increasingly interconnected network of stakeholders, driving a seamless and agile strategy that meets their needs, from early development to launch and beyond.

About Fishawack Health. Fishawack Health (FH) is a leading global commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. The future of health is fast-paced and complex, demanding a different approach. Established in 2001, our 1,300+ healthcare experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our 4 core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting. Working across the product and service lifecycle, from R&D to post-launch, we engage our collective force to solve the complex healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow. We imagine a healthier world and build the connections to make it happen.

About Policy Analysis Inc. (PAI). Policy Analysis Inc. (PAI) is a 45-year-old health-economics consultancy, located in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, that is an industry leader in the fields of pharmaco-economics, outcomes research, quality-of-life assessment, pharmacoepidemiology, and health technology assessment.

