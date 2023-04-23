Fishawack Health (Network): 2023

Fishawack Health (Network)

Unification was the overriding theme for Fishawack Health (FH) in 2022, according to managers. “In his first year as CEO, Jon Koch realized FH’s role as a purposefully built commercialization partner, embedding universal vision, benefits, behaviors, and values, along with making several significant hires and acquisitions to lead the company in a sustainable period of growth,” executives say.

“Under Koch’s leadership, the executive team has driven interdisciplinary working practices across FH’s global workforce of more than 1,400 team members, spanning 22 locations in North America, Europe, and Asia, and its core disciplines in Consulting; Medical; Marketing; Value, Evidence, and Access; Policy; and Digital Experience Technology (DET). The company’s progressive approach to collaboration empowered teams to better partner with clients across the healthcare ecosystem to develop powerful healthcare strategies and solutions that make better health happen.”

Recent accomplishments

In 2022, FH expanded its client base to more than 220 active client companies, and its revenue grew by 29 percent to more than $270 million. Network leaders say this growth was partially driven by more than 70 collaborative project wins, in which purpose-built teams with deep therapeutic expertise partnered across disciplines to provide novel solutions to meet clients’ commercialization goals and improve health outcomes. “Currently, this interdisciplinary work is responsible for more than $100 million of revenue across eight clients alone and spans services including integrated evidence generation (including real-world evidence strategies and solutions), early-stage strategy, launch excellence, engagement strategy, and execution, and performance optimization for commercial teams,” executives say.

In June, FH made its largest acquisition to date, welcoming Washington, D.C.-based policy, market access, and healthcare transformation leader Avalere to its group. Leaders say the move completed an important part of FH’s service offering, adding deep expertise in the complex U.S. policy environment, including extensive knowledge of federal policy and policy developments across all 50 states.

“The addition of Avalere has been well-timed as clients navigate the impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will have an immediate impact on revenue and a lasting impact on asset, pipeline, and portfolio development,” Koch says. “Armed with Avalere’s expertise and our interdisciplinary services, we are keeping our clients updated with the evolving policy in real time and providing strategies and solutions to help them prepare and succeed in this new environment.”

FH executives maintain that the network is taking a holistic approach to supporting its clients impacted by the act, from health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) services that model the financial impact on stakeholders to value-based evidence strategies in preparation for Medicare negotiation, robust scenario planning to consider changes to brand and payer strategies, and guiding clients on asset development, the optimal indications to pursue, and the appropriate go-to-market strategy for commercialization.

Managers say Avalere’s services also further FH’s data and insight proposition. “Clients can now benefit from expansive real-world data through the firm’s access to the MORE2 Registry, which facilitates disease progression analysis, understanding of patient populations and their behaviors, metric comparisons, and better health interventions,” executives say. “The data comprise more than 1 million physicians, more than 622,000 clinical facilities, 359 million unique patients, and more than 71 billion medical events, along with a 100 percent sample of Medicare Fee-for-Service claims data.”

“Today, FH offers unsurpassed and holistic policy, value, evidence, and access expertise in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific regions, enabling our clients – including health plans, providers, investors, and lifescience companies – to uncover the true value of products for stakeholders and ensure that value is clearly communicated and emphasized throughout the entire commercialization journey,” Koch says.

FH is also bolstering its connections with leading clinicians, managers say. This includes advancing its Expert Partnerships in dermatology, hepatology, oncology, and hematology, which offer cutting-edge unbiased insights and expert analysis in complex and data-heavy therapy areas from world-renowned clinical experts.

Last year, the network made several key hires, managers say. In September, Geoff Thorne joined as chief technology officer to lead the critical and growing DET offering, comprising proprietary tools, data, and analytics frameworks that span the pre-commercial and commercial life cycle of therapies.

FH also bolstered the senior leadership in the marketing discipline to drive further cohesion across its North American and Global Marketing teams. In March, Marcia Goddard, joined as chief creative officer, bringing expertise built on award-winning creative work in healthcare. In January 2023, industry veteran Mario Muredda joined as president of marketing, and Elly Price joined as managing director of global marketing.

According to FH leaders, the marketing team is exemplifying FH’s vision of “building the connections that make better health happen,” claiming several wins this award season for its creative work to drive patient-centricity. These include “a brave and curious” campaign to support children and families affected by X-linked hypophosphatemia and a data-driven, omnichannel campaign that views patients with myasthenia gravis as more than their disease, supporting them in their daily lives with advice on nutrition, daily wellness, and future planning.

Structure and services

FH’s organizational structure is built around its interdisciplinary teams spanning Consulting, led by Matt Bolton; Medical, led by Lori Lush; Marketing, led by Jas Hummel and Muredda; Policy, Access, Value, and Evidence, led by David Sykes and Elizabeth Carpenter; and DET, led by Thorne. As chief commercial officer, Gail Flockhart leads the cohesion and collaboration of these capabilities to deliver on integrated client needs, executives say.

In 2022, FH formalized its mobile working philosophy to support its accelerated growth and unified structure, empowering employees and their managers to make the right decisions for their clients and themselves about how and where they work.

“We deliver our best work when we solve multifaceted challenges and build teams that span our disciplines and geographies, bringing a variety of lenses to meet our clients’ needs in commercializing their brands,” Koch says. “This year we are focused on becoming the preferred partner for biopharma and health technology commercialization services across the product life cycle, bringing together the right expertise to deliver high-value solutions more effectively than our competitors.”

Future plans

According to Koch and Flockhart, in 2023 FH will continue to make significant strides to advance its position as a purposefully built commercialization partner – with some exciting news to come.

“For now, FH will continue to drive excellence in the design and delivery of all its services, remaining focused on quality, efficiency, and impactful outcomes for its clients,” they say. “This includes expanding its client-facing technology services under the new banner of Digital Experience Technology [DET].”

Managers say FH’s DET services and applications provide robust out-of-the-box capabilities and customization options, supporting clients to meet stakeholders’ needs and drive improved outcomes efficiently and effectively.

The offering includes HEOR and market access solutions that explore value options and drive strategic advantage; omnichannel engagement technology, data, and analytics; digital experience products spanning publications planning, eLearning, Veeva CLM, CRM campaigns, websites, and virtual congress programs; and strategic technologies that provide a single view of a product launch to drive launch excellence.

“The DET offering is integral for ensuring we remain at the forefront of the technology innovation and adoption curve, offering best-in-class advice to our clients that supports organizational transformation and drives greater stakeholder engagement.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

Giving back to our communities continues to remain important to FH’s teams across the globe,” managers say. Key initiatives in 2022 included driving donations for those impacted by the war in Ukraine, preventing the transmission of waterborne diseases through its Wishing Well campaign, and supporting those impacted by the rising cost of living through dedicated events to help relieve food insecurity. During the holiday season, on behalf of its clients, FH donated to Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian organization committed to offering aid and medical care to populations affected by crises around the globe.

In support of the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed more than 40,000 people, FH has donated funds to Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which are providing immediate and vital aid to the wounded.

“Philanthropy is an integral part of our mission, and through our work in this area, through their commitment to these causes, our team members at all levels of the organization are truly embodying our values of integrity, authenticity, valuing difference, playing for the team, and enjoying the journey,” Koch says.