Fishawack Health welcomes Mario Muredda as its new president of marketing

Knutsford, UK, February 2, 2023—Mario Muredda joins Fishawack Health (FH) as its new President of Marketing. He will unite FH’s Global and North American teams in a new period of growth designed to further enhance the commercialization partner’s data-driven and omnichannel marketing offering for its biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness clients.

“I am thrilled to join FH at such an important time for the organization,” says Muredda. “The company has brought together a truly special and unique offering—a connected group of professionals who can drive end-to-end commercialization success for our partners in health. Everyone I’ve met has been so warm, welcoming, and inspired. The team’s energy is contagious. I’m excited to become part of a company whose foundational belief is ‘better health happens when we connect’. Our teams are helping clients make important connections happen every day—with healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, and advocacy groups.”

A veteran in pharmaceutical marketing and a people-first leader, Muredda joins the company after most recently serving as CEO at Harrison and Star. He brings a wealth of experience leading healthcare marketing agencies with a focus on combining data, creativity, science, and strategy to deliver solutions that improve health outcomes.

In his new role at FH, Muredda will lead the company’s marketing strategies and solutions to meet and surpass clients’ needs and the needs of their stakeholders, orchestrating connected and personalized experiences that blend scientific knowledge and strategic creativity.

Muredda will report to Gail Flockhart, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Jas Hummel will continue as Head of Global Marketing and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Together, Muredda and Hummel are leading a team of more than 600 healthcare specialists in creative, strategic, scientific, technology, data, production, project management, and client management, bringing these teams together to ensure FH’s clients benefit from globe-spanning healthcare marketing expertise.

Further expanding its Marketing leadership in the UK, FH also welcomed Elly Price as Managing Director of Global Marketing. Price will report to Hummel, bolstering FH’s strong client relationships to ensure brands drive greater connections with their stakeholders through exceptional marketing. Building on her operating philosophy which equates collaboration with success, she will empower FH’s Global Marketing team to generate new ideas, harnessing their skills in strategy and creativity to deliver results for their clients and the wider business. Having previously worked in senior leadership roles at Grey Healthcare Group, Price brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical marketing and deep expertise across a wealth of therapeutic areas.

The Marketing discipline is an integral part of FH’s interdisciplinary offering in which the organization’s Medical; Marketing; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting disciplines collaborate in bespoke teams. This approach empowers the teams to bring a variety of lenses to meet each client’s commercialization needs, breaking down silos and accelerating the development of novel solutions.

“Mario and Elly join us at an exciting time in the evolution of our Marketing offering at FH as we bring together our foundational expertise in science, analytics, creative, and digital technology to create brands that are intelligently dynamic, stay relevant, and provide growth by improving people’s health,” says Flockhart. “During the past year, FH has continued to attract impressive healthcare marketing talent and garnered terrific feedback from our clients, which is a testament to our team members’ exceptional expertise. By further uniting our global and North American offerings, we can more effectively and efficiently deliver as an analytics-driven brand agency of record for our clients and a growing and interconnected network of stakeholders spanning healthcare professional, patient, caregiver, and consumer audiences.”

Muredda’s passion for making a difference is exhibited through his position on the board of the Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization serving terminally ill adults and their families by helping fulfill end-of-life dreams. This work complements FH’s philanthropy initiatives in which its teams across the globe are encouraged and supported by the organization to give back to local communities.

Muredda is based in New York and Price is based in London, but both will work with teams across FH’s 20 locations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Fishawack Health

Established in 2001, Fishawack Health (FH) is a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. Our 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting—to create the connections that make better health happen.

We partner with our clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, we realize the potential of strategies and solutions to bring innovation to the hands of those who can benefit from it.