Fisika Inc.: 2023

Fisika Inc.

6910 Clark, #2, Montreal, QC, Canada H2G 3G2

514-937-1446 • [email protected] • fisika.ca

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 4

Active business clients: 7

Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 20

$25 million or less: 1

$25 million-$50 million: 7

$50 million-$100 million: 9

Products not yet approved/launched: 3

Services mix

Industry advertising: 50%

Omnichannel: 25%

Planning and insights: 15%

Training: 10%

“‘Something that comes naturally’ – this is the definition of fisika in Greek,” say leaders at this agency. “Something that may not be obvious at first, but once you see it, you say ‘of course’! At Fisika, we are redefining what an agency can offer and bringing clarity to the complexities of healthcare marketing.”

Fisika, which started as an independent agency called BOOM in 2001, has been growing quickly, agency leaders attest. “Growth came quick enough to be noticed on a global scale – and in 2008 Omnicom approached to purchase the agency. Almost 20 years later, two incumbent employees – Lisa Barbusci and Priscilla Benfeito – and our very first client, Anna Tsouluhas, partnered to buy back the agency in 2020. Going against the grain is something we are comfortable doing when it makes sense.”

Recent accomplishments

Our USP, the art of clarity, is a direct link to what is unique with Fisika,” managers say. “We know how to simplify complex information so that the solution looks, simple. Even when the process to get there, is not.”

Fisika offers all the core services of an agency – account and project management, creative, medical, digital, and insights. “As we prepare for the future, we are paving our way into software development and optimizing electronic medical records (EMR) to support new ways of working and creating efficiencies for healthcare professionals (HCPs),” executives say. “A clear unmet need in the Canadian landscape.”

Managers say Fisika offers “true solutions” for clients, which “often see us going outside our traditional zone.”

For example, the agency has a patent pending on its first software developed as a medical device. “The idea stemmed from a clear need from our customers; helping HCPs better train and prepare patients with respiratory problems on how to use the appropriate inhaler device,” executives say. “We’ve name it Alaré, which is Italian for inhale, and we are soon beginning our clinical trial testing to submit to Health Canada.”

Fisika’s work in EMR is to support HCPs as they aim for better efficiencies, communication, and collaborations to improve patient care, executives say. “We have hired an EMR integration manager, and are partnering with industry, to improve systems integration and utilization.”

As a community-focused agency, Fisika also does pro bono work for research groups and local organizations, according to the leadership team. Fisika partnered with McGill’s Department of Radiology to create the Program for Women’s Cancer Research (PWR), executives say. “We branded the program and brought in other local groups to create unique and sustainable funding opportunities that benefit all. Montreal’s La Grande Roue de Montreal quickly came on board to create a unique fundraiser with dinner in the sky – that is now in its third year and thriving.”

Structure and services

According to Fisika’s leaders, “We seek clients that have guts and want to make an impact. We pride ourselves on high standards and high quality, leading to award winning collaborations that change behavior and stand out.”

Managers say the agency’s core values were designed to represent who Fisika is and what kind of culture it is creating. “We’re hyper collaborative (WE); our bar is nothing less than excellence (SHINE); we aim to move the needle daily (HUSTLE); and have a relentless motivation for engagement and fun (BREATHE),” executives say.

The managing partners are Barbusci, Benfeito, and Tsouluhas.

“A healthcare industry insider for decades, Lisa is a natural leader with proven marketing instincts and a strong competitive streak,” executives say. “She brings a clear focus on building solid partnerships. Lisa’s skill set has contributed to an unprecedented client retention with relationships going beyond a decade.

Benfeito’s career was born in healthcare advertising more than 20 years ago, executives say, and her operational excellence has supported some of the biggest product launches and spearheaded more than 30 clients in process efficiencies. “Her mad logistics skills are known and respected on both agency and client side.”

As for Tsouluhas, before coming to Fisika, she had led the Canadian launch of Humira on the client side before taking on a global role. “Early on, she established herself as an innovator, leader, and collaborator,” executives say. “She has spearheaded a multitude of launches spanning respiratory to oncology and many in between. With a passion for redefining customer behavior, Anna brings a sophisticated and surprising perspective to Fisika.