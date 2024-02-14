Fitbit, Quest partner to study wearable devices in metabolic health

By Joshua Slatko | [email protected]

The Wearables for Metabolic Health (WEAR-ME) pilot study will pair behavioral and biometric data from Fitbit devices with health insights from Quest Diagnostics’ laboratory tests to explore ways data can be combined and analyzed to improve the assessment and management of metabolic health and help to inform the prevention of disease.

The study aims to evaluate the effect of wearables on users’ behaviors as assessed based on objective laboratory test results. While data shows wearables can favorably influence users’ modifiable behaviors, such as diet, exercise, and sleep, research on health outcomes by objective measures is less established.

“This study aligns with our goal at Quest to empower people to take control of their health, with convenient access to more than 75 lab tests with physician oversight, but without the doctor visit,” says Richard Adams, VP and general manager of consumer-initiated testing at Quest, which includes the company’s consumer-initiated testing platform at questhealth.com. “By teaming up, Quest and Fitbit will harness laboratory testing to better understand the type of information that motivates people to make healthy choices that ultimately improve their health.”

The IRB-approved study will invite approximately 1,500 existing Fitbit users to join and consent to share three months of their Fitbit data. These users will also be given the opportunity to receive laboratory testing at no cost using a panel of blood tests specifically designed to assess metabolic health, including blood sugar, cholesterol and triglycerides. Study participants will sign up through the Google Health Studies App, where they will be prompted to schedule an appointment for a blood draw at a Quest patient service center. A third-party physician will order tests for participants.

In addition, participants will have direct access to their lab test results through the Google app and through Quest’s free mobile app, MyQuest.

Poor metabolic health is a major risk factor for chronic diseases and serious health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Metabolic health is assessed using several benchmarks including blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglycerides. In a recent study that explored the prevalence and risk factors of metabolic health, prevalence of metabolic syndrome among participants was 63 percent. Physical activity, a healthful diet, and quality sleep can help reduce the risk of developing these conditions.

“Improving metabolic health is essential to prolong the time we stay healthy and disease free,” says Javier L. Prieto, Ph.D., principal investigator and senior staff research scientist at Google. “Metabolic health is influenced by many factors. We think this study will help us uncover how biometrics measured by wearables can help you understand your metabolic health. With that understanding you will be able to improve your health through better activity, sleep, and dietary habits.”

Quest executives say this study is an important step in the company’s efforts to understand the potential of wearable devices to improve metabolic health and develop new strategies for managing chronic diseases. The WEAR-ME pilot study is expected to be completed in 2024.