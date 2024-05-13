Five steps to building a culture that drives access for your brand: a recipe

By Lane Maloney and Connie Karambelas, Entrée Health

We know when market access marketing teams find agency partners that align with their mission and message, a game-changing dynamic occurs that lays the groundwork for long-term relationships and successful brands. And while we know this isn’t always the case, ensuring market access marketing teams and communication agencies form true partnerships is more critical in today’s market than ever before.

Of course, finding and fostering a culture fit isn’t always the easiest to pinpoint or create; for some, building a culture with an agency can feel overwhelming or unnecessary when facing a long to-do list and competing priorities. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Our team has proactively worked to build strong mutual cultures with dozens of clients over the years, and we’ve distilled our learnings into a recipe that market access teams can easily follow — and enjoy.

A recipe for an effective shared market access culture

Total time: ~3-6 months

Yield: Effective shared market access culture for your team and brand

Ingredients:

Motivated, energetic, and supportive marketers

Group of creatives and passionate thinkers who live and breathe market access

Clinical and access expertise

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Creative ability

Flexible workflow and process

Training

Inspiration

Communication and feedback

Meaningful values

Fun and laughs

Directions

Step 1: Mix key ingredients

In both a brick-and-mortar and virtual office, mix the motivated, energetic, and supportive marketers with the diverse group of creatives and passionate thinkers flavored by the overflowing heap of clinical and access expertise. This will ensure an aligned tone, language, and story flow that will move the needle for formulary decision-making customers. Be sure to mix thoroughly, as we all know (or quickly learn) the truth: a product can’t benefit a patient population if they can’t access and afford it. Esure you’ve brought in a mix of folks to ensure the talent pool, culture, and work encompasses the diversity of the human experience completely.

Step 2: Add creativity

Once mixed, add 2 to 3 pinches of creative ability — don’t use it all — you’ll need to add more later. Note: This creative ability will span all teams and departments, not just the copy and art teams. Each department at the manufacturer and at the agency, including project management, marketing, client services, project management, and strategy, will also need to think creatively each day to get the work done well.

Step 3: Measure out the right-sized process

To ensure projects (of all shapes and sizes, but all geared to access and reimbursement) move along from inception to fruition, add in a flexible workflow and process, along with training. Ensure that you mix slowly, as the team will likely need time to incorporate new processes completely, learning what’s expected of them and how to tell the right story for each piece, presentation, leave behind, and value proposition. Go ahead and add another pinch or two of creative ability.

Let the mixture sit so all the ingredients can come together and infuse throughout.

Step 4: Layer on the communication and feedback

In a separate area (don’t worry, you’ll combine with the larger agency soon), add the dash of inspiration (patient testimonials, AdComm watch party, etc.) to keep both the marketing team and the agency connected to the work and to understand the importance of their role in making a difference in the healthcare space. Then carefully add in the communication and feedback. These ingredients for a fruitful partnership are tricky, sometimes even finicky as different stakeholders prefer varying communication methods and frequencies. Find what works best for your marketing team and agency partnership (hint: we recommend the team meeting at least weekly for catch-ups, twice weekly if it’s a launch product, and for the agency to send Friday e-mail reminders for the following week’s to-dos during periods of heavy stress at the manufacturer). Fold in regular feedback sessions and quarterly business reviews to ensure communication is always flowing and evolving.

Once it comes together well, add it to the other mixture, then add the rest of the creative ability. Mix well.

Step 5: Bake in some fun together

At this stage, you’re ready to form a successful partnership united by a culture that will drive access for your brands. Just a little finesse is required to ensure it all comes together perfectly. Take time to explore company values, different work styles, and unique personalities. Consider planning a meeting to get to know each other with some fun and laughs where you can build relationships that will last beyond the project at hand, establishing the trust, mutual respect, and shared passion that will ultimately drive success.

We truly believe that when your market access agency is an extension of you and your team, it creates an environment where improved communication, compelling messaging and strategies, and competitive advantages can flourish. And while some teams will blend seamlessly on day one, others may need to let a shared culture marinate for 3-6 months. You’ll know the culture is fully baked when team members identify as one large collaborative team, and access is realized for the patients we all serve.

Enjoy!