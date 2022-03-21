Former McCann Health President Marcia Goddard is Named Chief Creative Officer at Fishawack Health

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 – Global commercial partner Fishawack Health (FH) welcomes Marcia Goddard as its new chief creative officer (CCO). Goddard, who was formerly president of McCann Health in New Jersey and San Francisco, will now lead the creative for the U.S. Marketing group.

“Marcia Goddard has built an enviable reputation as an award-winning creative, leader, mentor and strategist,” said Jon Sawyer, president of U.S. Marketing at FH. “Her ability to bring together creative and account teams to produce exceptional work not only will benefit our client brands, but also elevate our creative output.”

While at McCann Health, Goddard led the agency through its most profitable year, achieving high retention rate, significant pitch/win conversions and multiple creative wins. At FH, Goddard will bring a galvanizing force to spark creative innovation. She will manage and work with 150 creatives across the U.S.

“I’ve always been passionate about people,” said Goddard. “Great people can help fuel creativity in any organization. What attracted me to FH is its ability to bring together talented individuals who truly respect each other and care about their perspectives. That type of culture speaks volumes.”

Goddard rose through the ranks at McCann Health starting out in copywriting, then moving up the ladder as creative director, CCO and finally as president, proving that her leadership and unique approach to creativity is unmatched.

Goddard, who is a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., will report to Sawyer and will be based in the East Coast.

About Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health (FH) is a leading global commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness industries. Established in 2001, our 1,300-plus healthcare experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our four core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting.

Our U.S. Marketing teams have deep expertise in new product launches and data-driven, digital omnichannel marketing. They specialize in Rare, Oncology, Specialty Pharma and Medical Device Wellness for HCP, Patient, Caregiver and Consumer audiences.

Working across the product and service lifecycle, from R&D to post-launch, we engage our collective force to solve the complex healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow. We imagine a healthier world and build the connections to make it happen.

