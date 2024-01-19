Former Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading

Yesterday the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that ex-Pfizer employee Amit Dagar was found guilty of insider trading and conspiracy to commit insider trading. According to the Department of Justice, Dagar, who worked on managing data analysis in clinical trials, learned about positive, confidential trial results involving Paxlovid. Just a day before the information was publicly released, Dagar purchased short-dated, out-of-the-money Pfizer call options that expired days and weeks later, and tipped off a friend who also purchased short-dated, out-of-the-money Pfizer call options. When Pfizer publicly released the Paxlovid study results prior to the stock market opening the following day, the company’s stock price soared more than 10% higher than the prior day’s closing price. Dagar sold his Pfizer call options in the subsequent weeks and made profits of more than $270,000.

“As the jury’s swift verdict shows, the proof at trial was overwhelming that Amit Dagar stole information about Paxlovid from his employer, Pfizer, and used that illegal edge to profit in the stock market. Combatting the corruption of our financial markets continues to be a top priority of this Office,” stated Damian Williams, in a Department of Justice press release. Would-be insider traders tempted by the prospect of easy money should know that the Southern District of New York is watching, we’ll catch you, and we’ll make sure you pay the price for violating the law.”

The counts under which Dagar was convicted carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

