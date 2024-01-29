https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-29 09:19:132024-01-29 09:46:31Fractyl Health targets up to $762 mln valuation in US IPO
Fractyl Health targets up to $762 mln valuation in US IPO
Jan 29 (Reuters) – Obesity and diabetes drug developer Fractyl Health said on Monday it was aiming for a market valuation of up to $762 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company, backed by investment firm Mithril Capital and venture capital firm General Catalyst, plans to raise up to $132 million by selling about 7 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each. The U.S. IPO market is looking to rebound in 2024 after two subpar years as hopes of a soft landing for the economy grow. Last week, Healthcare companies CG Oncology (CGON.O) and KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG.O) made contrasting market debuts, signaling investors remained cautious.