Fractyl Health targets up to $762 mln valuation in US IPO

Jan 29 (Reuters) – Obesity and diabetes drug developer Fractyl Health said on Monday it was aiming for a market valuation of up to $762 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company, backed by investment firm Mithril Capital and venture capital firm General Catalyst, plans to raise up to $132 million by selling about 7 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each. The U.S. IPO market is looking to rebound in 2024 after two subpar years as hopes of a soft landing for the economy grow. Last week, Healthcare companies CG Oncology (CGON.O) and KKR-backed BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG.O) made contrasting market debuts, signaling investors remained cautious.

Lexington, Massachusetts-based Fractyl Health develops “disease-modifying” therapies that target organ-level root causes to treat metabolic diseases like type-2 diabetes and obesity. The company’s Revita, which it is developing for type 2 diabetes, is at an enrollment stage. The company expects to report top-line data from the therapy in Q4 2024. Its other therapy, Rejuva PGTx, at a preclinical stage, has shown improvement in glycemic control, delayed diabetes progression, and weight reduction compared to semaglutide, an active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO), opens new tab Ozempic and Wegovy.
 

