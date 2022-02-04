France’s Sanofi still sees COVID-19 phase 3 trial completed in first quarter

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) said it still expected its COVID-19 vaccine to complete phase 3 trial in the first quarter and reported a rise in fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Friday.

The group, which is hoping for a comeback after losing ground in the COVID-19 jab race, also said it was aiming for an increase in its earnings per share in the “low double-digit” in 2022.

Its sales in the three months to December grew 4.1% to 9.99 billion euros ($11.45 billion) while its EPS came in at 1.38 euros, compared with 1.22 euros in the same quarter last year.

For the whole of 2021, its earnings per share rose by 15.5% at constant exchange rates, while the company had guided for a rise of 14%.

Despite being one of the biggest makers of vaccines in the world by sales before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanofi was beaten by newcomers who used newer mRNA technology to immunize people against coronavirus.

It is instead focusing on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing.

The two partners had initially targeted approval in the first half of 2021, which was later delayed to the end of the year and in December, they again pushed back the expected approval to the first quarter of 2022. read more