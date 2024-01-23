https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/ReutersSanofi12-14-2023.jpg 801 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-23 06:36:132024-01-23 09:17:53France’s Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for about $2.2 billion
France’s Sanofi to buy U.S. drugs project INBRX-101 for about $2.2 billion
Jan 23 (Reuters) – French healthcare company Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech firm Inhibrx in a deal valued at up to $2.2 billion, bolstering its drug development portfolio with an experimental treatment for a rare genetic disease.
The companies said the deal will give Sanofi access to Inhibrx’s INBRX-101, currently in the second of three phases of clinical trials, while its other experimental drugs will be spun off into a separate company, with Sanofi retaining an 8% stake.