Franklin Williams Joins AREA 23 as EVP, Director of Experience Design

New York, January 11, 2022 – IPG Health Network today announced that Franklin Williams has joined the AREA 23 executive leadership team as EVP, director of experience design, reporting to chief creative officer Tim Hawkey. In this newly created role, Williams will lead the agency’s digital creative output and a team of experience designers, user experience (UX) architects and creative technologists to handle the creation of all digital products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Franklin to AREA 23, where he’ll work in partnership with our teams to bring to life technical product design,” said Hawkey. “What sets us apart as an agency is our focus on creativity and invention, and Franklin’s depth of experience in product design, UX and creative technology will help us build a best-in-class offering in digital design and delivery.”

A trained technologist who has spent his entire career in advertising working to find new ways to marry innovative ideas with brand creative, Williams has worked at agencies inside and outside of pharma. He has worked on big healthcare clients in oncology, rare disease and mental health, as well as on consumer brands like P&G, Citi and Cadillac. His work has been recognized by prestigious international awards programs including Cannes Lions and the One Show.

“I was drawn to AREA 23 because of the agency’s vision, award-winning work, and desire to live in a future where we create and engineer utility-based products that make a difference for our end users,” Williams said. “I’m a maker who loves to push the boundaries of what’s possible and see the impact of our work on a community. It’s an exciting time, as I have the opportunity to take something that is working really well and turn it into a world-class operation. I look forward to seeing the life-changing digital work we will create for AREA 23 clients.”

According to Renee Mellas, president of AREA 23, “As an agency, we are continuing to prioritize digital and experience design — it’s always been a strength for us, and now, with Franklin on board, combined with other investments we have already made in marketing science and data integration, the sky is truly the limit. It’s not enough to be innovative anymore. You must be inventive. First, there was ‘SEE SOUND,’ then there was ‘SICK BEATS.’ We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

Williams joins AREA 23 after a momentous 2021 for the agency, which included earning the coveted “Healthcare Agency of the Year” title and 2 Grand Prix honors for their SICK BEATS innovation with Woojer at Cannes Lions 2020/2021. AREA 23 dominated the award circuit, with over 100 trophies earned at the One Show, D&AD, Clios, MM&M Awards and The ANDY Awards. At the 32nd annual Manny Awards, AREA 23 took home “Most Admired Agency” for the sixth consecutive year and “Most Creative Agency” for the sixth time overall.

About AREA 23, an IPG Health Company

Part of the IPG Health Network, AREA 23 is a full-service agency focused on pushing creativity and invention in healthcare marketing to new heights. Its “What If” way of working provides a framework for breakthrough ideas that truly drive innovation and keep clients ahead of industry trends. AREA 23 has been consistently recognized with the highest industry awards and honors including three Grands Prix at Cannes Lions and “Healthcare Agency of the Year” at Cannes Lions in 2017 and 2020/2021. Visit https://www.area23hc.com/#home to learn more.

