Fund tackling AIDS, TB, malaria seeks $18 billion to reverse COVID disruptions

, , , , ,

Fund tackling AIDS, TB, malaria seeks $18 bln to reverse COVID disruptions

February 22, 2022; 6:14 PM EST

By

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fund-tackling-aids-tb-malaria-seeks-18-bln-reverse-covid-disruptions-2022-02-22

/by