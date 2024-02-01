Future medication cost trends: a new opportunity for control

By Nancy Codoner, McCann Health Managed Markets

Recent headlines are sounding alarm bells over the highest jump in healthcare costs in a decade. The impact has the potential to cause disruptions across key market access channels: employers, health plans, and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

In a 2023 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans conducted by Mercer, rising prescription drug costs present the biggest set of challenges.1 Not only are newer, novel therapies more expensive, but a sharp rise in utilization of specific drug classes in an area such as cardiovascular disease has had significant impact. Thus, the driver is not just advancement in technology that results in approvals for unmet needs in rare diseases that consequently come with relatively large price tags, but rather it is a “perfect storm” of technology and an increase in utilization of more current medications that are the focus of indication expansion in area of societal need.

“Combining new technology and indication expansion with antiquated payment models, antiquated utilization management programs, and an opaque financial model only contributed to the inability to control this unsustainable cost trend,” explained a pharmacy director who sits on the McCann Health Managed Markets (MHMM) Perspectives proprietary consultant panel.

The push for transparency

The Lower Costs, More Transparency Act passed through the House of Representatives in late 2023, putting PBMs in the spotlight.2 Also referred to as the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2023, it begs the question: are there broader areas we can find solutions for if the key challenge of managing rising health care costs needs to be a transparent, collaborative effort among all stakeholders?

The rising costs trend is not a new issue. In July 2021, the Business Group convened the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Leadership Forum, a multiyear effort to organize key stakeholders who participate in the delivery of, and payment for, prescription drugs from the point of inception to patient delivery. The forum concluded the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain must be remodeled to address long-standing conflicts and achieve a delivery model marked by transparency, affordability, and access.3

While employers look for integrated platforms to approach benefit strategies differently, health insurers such as UnitedHealthcare and Cigna are exploring ways to package services in a customizable manner that address employer needs focused on transparency and costs.

“Employers want spread pricing information between the PBM and the retailers,” explained a medical director, formerly of a large national PBM, who also sits on the MHMM Perspectives panel. “Employers want more transparency—they will ask about the financial arrangements PBMs and manufacturers have.”

Disrupting the status quo

Some payers have opted to partner with so-called “industry disruptors,” creating a new model outside of the traditional PBM model. Innovative disruptor programs that operate outside of the traditional pharmacy benefit programs appear to offer lower out-of-pocket cost options for patients. However, the sustainability of these types of partnerships only remains to be seen as the opacity of the current financial model lies far beyond that of the PBM.

Newer, novel therapies continue to be under scrutiny due to anticipated high price points. The biggest driver forcing employer behavior change comes from the launching of newer gene and cell therapies.4 This has pushed the need to further align market access channels, including employers and plans, on pursuing optimal patient outcomes—further pushing the need for stakeholder alignment. To control high-cost treatment regimens, Aetna recently announced the implementation of a program where certain high-cost regimens can only be received through a closed network of providers. This Center of Excellence concept builds confidence that the right drug is administered to the most appropriate patient.

The pharmacy director and former pharmaceutical and therapeutics committee member of a large regional plan weighed in. “Coverage and management of the commercial population needs to move beyond the traditional utilization management tools currently in place, toward a more collaborative effort. We first witness this in the oncology arena, and then in the immunology arena. The uptake has not been as rapid as we would have liked, but now we are forced to accelerate the effort.”

The call for stakeholder alignment

With the primary cost-management challenge affecting different access channels in different ways, the concern then shifts to how overall patient access to medications will be affected. Utilization management (UM) strategies may be driven by guidelines, pathways, or other clinical rationale. In other scenarios, UM protocols might continue without additional evaluation or assessment.

Newer therapies that enter the market — especially specialty biologics and gene or cell therapies — will inherently face general access hurdles. Manufacturers today understand that the industry will rapidly change again. There is a demand for solid data: clinical data, outcomes data, real-world evidence, health care resource utilization data. Critical data can drive value for brands and may help align the disparate stakeholders to the common goal of improved patient outcomes. At the end of the day, no single stakeholder can lead the charge. It must be a coordinated, concerted effort on everyone’s part.

References

Umland, B. (November 2023) “Survey gives early look at employer response to rising health costs.” https://www.mercer.com/en-us/insights/us-health-news/survey-shows-early-look-at-employer-response-to-rising-health-costs/ Department of Health and Human Services. Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act of 2023. Business Group on Health. (August 2020). 2021 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy and Plan Design Survey. ,https://www.businessgrouphealth.org/resources/2021-large-employers-health-care-strategy-and-plan-design-survey Pifer, R. (January 16, 2024). “Trends shaping the business of health insurance in 2024.” https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/health-insurer-predictions-2024/701800/