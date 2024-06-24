G1 Therapeutics’ breast cancer drug fails in late-stage trial

une 24 (Reuters) – G1 Therapeutics (GTHX.O) said on Monday its drug for a rare, aggressive form of breast cancer did not meet the main goal of overall survival in a late-stage trial.
 
G1’s drug trilaciclib was tested in 187 patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, with the patients who took the drug showing a median overall survival of 17.4 months, while patients who did not receive the treatment survived for 17.8 months overall.
 
CEO Jack Bailey said G1 will evaluate other uses for trilaciclib and will pursue partners to expand its use globally.
 
Last week, AstraZeneca’s breast cancer drug, Truqap, in combination with chemotherapy agent paclitaxel, did not meet its main goals in a late-stage trial to improve overall survival of patients.
 
Shares of G1 therapeutics fell 31.8% in premarket trading.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Boundless Bio launches $100M IPO to advance cancer therapy candidates
RocheBiogen-Lilly solidly in the lead after Roche’s Alzheimer’s Drug misses in Phase III
Aktis to collaborate with Eli Lilly on cancer therapies
Cancer vaccines, breast cancer80% of patients in Phase I breast cancer vaccine trial alive after 10 years
BiogenBiogen’s antibody lupus treatment shows mid-stage promise
FDABeiGene’s Tevimbra wins first US approval following tough regulatory path
MoneyCancer-focused Boundless Bio to go public as 2024 IPO rally continues
Medical research labAstraZeneca deepens gene editing capabilities with Revvity partnership