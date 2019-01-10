Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Games > Video Games > Games industry asks WHO to hold fire on ‘gaming disorder’
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Games industry asks WHO to hold fire on ‘gaming disorder’

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, January 10th, 2019

 

GENEVA (Reuters) – Video games are compelling, but does playing them too much constitute a medical condition? The gaming industry is trying to avoid “gaming disorder” becoming a formally recognized ailment.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has spent years looking into the addictive nature of video games, put “gaming disorder” on its list of health problems last year, a decision set to be endorsed by governments in May, with potential impacts on, for example, healthcare policy and insurance.

The U.S. gaming industry group discussed the issue with WHO officials in Geneva last month, both sides said.

“It’s our hope that through continued dialogue we can help the WHO avoid rushed action and mistakes that could take years to correct,” Entertainment Software Association (ESA) head Stanley Pierre-Louis said in a statement.

The ESA called for “more conversation and education” before any classification was finalised.

The WHO defined the disorder as when gaming takes over people’s lives for a year or more to the detriment of other activities and the “continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

It said another meeting this year with the industry body was tentatively planned, but the dialogue did not imply collaboration with the games makers.

WHO member governments are expected to start reporting on gaming disorder from 2022 to allow the WHO to track it in global health statistics.

 

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-videogames/games-industry-asks-who-to-hold-fire-on-gaming-disorder-idUSKCN1P42KO

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2018 Focus: Healthcare Agency Roundtable, Mobile Marketing, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC