GAVI CEO says ‘tough’ time to end COVID-19 emergency

Sputnik, COVID vaccine, Argentina

GAVI CEO says ‘tough’ time to end COVID-19 emergency

GENEVA, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance suggested on Monday it was too early to end the COVID-19 emergency, saying that the pandemic “could get worse”.

In response to a question about whether the World Health Organization chief should end the COVID-19 emergency phase, Dr. Seth Berkley said the situation “could conceivably get worse”.

“So I would guess you know that [WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] Dr. Tedros is thinking about this global situation, which could conceivably get worse. It could get better. We don’t know where it’s going. It seems like a tough time to stop that emergency,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Emma Farge Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
WHO looks into reports of monkeypox virus in semen
NYU Langone Health Remdesivir-Resistant Version of COVID-19 Detected in Organ Transplant Recipients
Pfizer, BioNTech logo Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine
Valneva WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine
Monkeypox, test tubes WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
Healthvana The role of digital health platforms in managing outbreaks
Noubar Afeyan, Flagship VenturesBioSpace Flagship's Apriori Bio aims to predict COVID-19, influenza, HIV variants
WHO WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to fight stigma