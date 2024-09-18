Gavi to buy 500,000 mpox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – The global vaccine group Gavi will buy 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s (BAVA.CO) mpox vaccine, its first purchase of the shot to help battle an outbreak in parts of Africa, the group said on Wednesday.

In 2024, there have been more than 25,000 suspected mpox cases and 723 deaths in Africa, mainly in the Democratic

Republic of Congo, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

Gavi, a public-private alliance which co-funds vaccine purchases for low-income countries, said it will spend up to $50 million on the plan, which includes the transportation, delivery and costs of administering the vaccines. The doses are due to be delivered this year.