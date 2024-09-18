Gavi to buy 500,000 mpox vaccine doses from Bavarian Nordic

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – The global vaccine group Gavi will buy 500,000 doses of Bavarian Nordic’s (BAVA.CO) mpox vaccine, its first purchase of the shot to help battle an outbreak in parts of Africa, the group said on Wednesday.
 
In 2024, there have been more than 25,000 suspected mpox cases and 723 deaths in Africa, mainly in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.
 
Gavi, a public-private alliance which co-funds vaccine purchases for low-income countries, said it will spend up to $50 million on the plan, which includes the transportation, delivery and costs of administering the vaccines. The doses are due to be delivered this year.
 

Around 3.6 million doses of mpox vaccine have already been pledged to the DRC by rich nations which have stockpiles, the World Health Organization has said, but only a small portion has arrived so far. The WHO approved the vaccine for use on Friday last week.
 
Gavi’s purchase, using a new facility set up after the COVID-19 pandemic to respond quickly to public health emergencies, could speed up the response in Congo and other affected countries.
 
Also on Wednesday, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said it would provide $9.5 million to support
Congo with its emergency response at the request of the government there, including surveillance, laboratory systems and risk communication.

 
