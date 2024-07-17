GCI Group launches Muse, an integrated celebrity and influencer engine for global health brands

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 – GCI Group, a family of communications agencies specializing in health and wellness, today introduced Muse, an integrated global practice that brings together the agency’s award- winning celebrity and influencer offerings under one umbrella. Purpose-built for healthcare companies operating in a highly regulated environment, Muse combines the science of AI-powered technology and the art of storytelling to identify, vet, engage and mobilize the most authentic partners for health brands and organizations around the world.

As global health brands increasingly seek influential partners to help amplify their messaging, companies need to engage specialists skilled in both the complexities of the healthcare sector and successful celebrity and influencer activations. Muse offers clients full-service entertainment and influencer capabilities through a healthcare lens – delivering authentic partnerships that are aligned to brand strategies and values, coupled with deep regulatory and compliance expertise.

“In today’s dynamic health and wellness landscape, celebrities, social media influencers and digital opinion leaders are the new muses who wield immense power in shaping how people act on their health,” said Kristin Cahill, Global CEO, GCI Group. “Muse strategically fuses our celebrity and influencer expertise to build high-impact engagements with the full range of health influencers – from rare disease patients to globally recognized celebrities, patient advocates, healthcare providers and policymakers.”

Underpinning Muse is GCI Group’s proprietary Compass methodology, a healthcare-specific approach designed to deliver intelligence, insights, alignment and activation for all types of brands and organizations. Compass harnesses AI-powered technology to vet celebrity and influencer messages and people that will have the greatest impact among relevant audiences.

Muse, under the direction of healthcare agency veterans Elisia Canna, Celebrity and Talent Integration Lead, and Michael Cree, Global Influence Lead, is fueled by a team of health experts who specialize in crafting compliant, compelling and impactful campaigns. The teams bring decades of experience creating celebrity and influencer engagement campaigns for a wide array of brands.

About GCI Group

GCI Group, the leading authority in health, wellness and purpose-driven communications, includes its flagship brand, GCI Health, a global integrated healthcare communications agency, uncapped, which focuses on uncapping the potential of biotechnology and medical technology organizations, Curation, which delivers bespoke communications strategies to consumer health brands and companies, and Goodfuse, which creates human-to-human communications that make companies and their products far more relevant in the hearts and minds of their audiences.

Source: GCI Group