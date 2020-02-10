Genentech, Lilly Fail to Meet Primary Endpoint in Alzheimer’s Trial

Alzheimer’s disease continues to be a tough nut to crack. A specially designed clinical trial that was the first disease prevention trial to study Alzheimer’s disease drugs with different mechanisms of action from two different pharmaceutical companies failed to hit the primary endpoint.

DIAN-TU-001 is a Phase II/III trial that tested two therapies compared to placebo, Genentech and Roche’s gantenerumab and Eli Lilly and Company’s solanezumab.

The overall trial was founded in 2010 and funded by Eli Lilly and Company, Roche and Genentech, the National Institutes of Health, and other donors.

First, Genentech, a Roche company, announced that the gantenerumab arm of the Phase II/III DIAN-TU-001 trial did not meet the primary endpoint in an early-onset, inherited form of Alzheimer’s. This form of Alzheimer’s is known as autosomal dominant AD (ADAD) and makes up less than 1% of cases.

The trial was sponsored by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Gantenerumab is an antibody that binds to aggregated forms of beta-amyloid and removes beta-amyloid plaques.