Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial

By Julie Steenhuysen

April 7 (Reuters) – Nearly a third of patients with advanced liver cancer who received a personalized vaccine developed by Geneos Therapeutics along with an immunotherapy drug in a small, early trial saw their tumors shrink, U.S. researchers reported on Sunday.

The result was roughly twice the response typically seen with the immunotherapy alone, the researchers said.

Findings from the preliminary study, presented at the American Association for Cancer Research in San Diego and published in Nature Medicine, suggests that vaccines based on mutations only present in a patient’s tumor may boost the immune system’s ability to recognize and attack hard-to-treat cancers.