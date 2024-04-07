https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-04-07 16:32:162024-04-08 10:14:03Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial
Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial
April 7 (Reuters) – Nearly a third of patients with advanced liver cancer who received a personalized vaccine developed by Geneos Therapeutics along with an immunotherapy drug in a small, early trial saw their tumors shrink, U.S. researchers reported on Sunday.
The result was roughly twice the response typically seen with the immunotherapy alone, the researchers said.
Findings from the preliminary study, presented at the American Association for Cancer Research in San Diego and published in Nature Medicine, suggests that vaccines based on mutations only present in a patient’s tumor may boost the immune system’s ability to recognize and attack hard-to-treat cancers.
The findings, which must be confirmed in a larger trial, moves the industry another step closer to effective cancer vaccines, after many past failures, and may expand the types of cancers that such therapies can treat.