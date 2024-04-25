Generative AI advances to reshape health care

Generative artificial intelligence (genAI) is rapidly gaining traction in the healthcare and pharmaceutical domains, marking substantial advancements. By not only tackling high costs but also elevating patient experiences by enhancing efficiency and outcomes, this technology stands ready to revolutionize many aspects of the industry, says GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

Saurabh Daga, Associate Project Manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: “GenAI is revolutionizing healthcare, fundamentally altering the industry’s approach to efficiency and productivity. It optimizes drug discovery, enhances predictive models for drug efficacy, and customizes treatment plans for individual patients. As this technology becomes indispensable, responsible AI practices are vital to maintain trust and mitigate risks.”

GlobalData’s latest Innovation Radar report, titled “ New prescription: Generative AI Meets Healthcare (Vol. 2) ,” examines over 50 latest real-world applications of genAI in more than 20 healthcare areas, ranging from drug development and trials optimization to pharma marketing and personalized medicine.

For instance, QIAGEN’s Biomedical KB-AI enhances drug discovery processes by generating causal relationships among genes, diseases, and drugs from vast biomedical datasets, thereby speeding up target identification.

Deepcell’s collaboration with NVIDIA leverages AI for advanced cell image analysis, enhancing the precision of diagnostics and morpholomics research.

Hyro’s AI-powered tools on Salesforce Health Cloud streamline patient interactions and support operations in healthcare facilities by providing more efficient communication and data management solutions.

Carium’s genAI-enhanced virtual care platform uses AI to manage and optimize care for patients with chronic conditions, enabling early interventions and tailored care plans through real-time data analytics.

Daga concludes: “In highly regulated sectors such as pharma and healthcare, the genAI landscape is teeming with promise but also presents notable challenges. It’s imperative to tackle issues surrounding bias, discrimination, and privacy with robust governance frameworks. Collaborating with seasoned organizations that fuse technological expertise with industry insight is key to maximizing the benefits of these breakthroughs.”

Source: GlobalData