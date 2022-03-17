Generic drugmakers sign on to make cheap version of Pfizer COVID pill

(Reuters) – Thirty five generic drugmakers around the world will make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply the treatment in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday.

Pfizer struck a deal last year with the group to allow generic drugmakers to make the pills for 95 low- and middle-income countries. They have been working since then to select the drugmakers they will license.

Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial. The results were significantly better than those for Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) rival antiviral pill molnupiravir in its clinical trial.

Pfizer and Merck both struck deals with MPP to allow generic versions of their new drugs in some parts of the world, a rarity for pharmaceutical companies that usually fiercely protect their treatments over the life of their patents.

Merck, on its own and through the MPP license, has deals with dozens of drugmakers to make its pill and generic versions are already available in some countries. read more

But Pfizer and MPP do not expect any of generic drugmakers to be able to manufacture significant supplies of Paxlovid before the end of the year.

The 35 companies that will produce versions of Paxlovid or its active ingredient are based in 12 different countries, the MPP said. They include some of the world’s largest generic manufacturers like Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), India-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS), and U.S.-based Viatris Inc (VTRS.O).