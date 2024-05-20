Genetic profile may predict best response to weight-loss drug Wegovy

Genetic profile may predict best response to weight-loss drug Wegovy

May 20 (Reuters) – Certain genes may identify patients with obesity who are most likely to respond strongly to Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Wegovy, researchers reported on Monday.
 
The study, released at the Digestive Disease Week meeting in Washington, found a 95% likelihood that patients with this genetic profile would be strong responders to the treatment.
 
Given the expense of Wegovy, the findings might be used to identify the patients most likely to get the greatest benefit from it, according to Dr. Andres Acosta of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, one of the researchers.

Some people with obesity have a genetic profile that contributes to what is called a “hungry gut” – that is, they feel full during a meal but become hungry again shortly afterward because food leaves their stomach more quickly than in most other people, Acosta said.
 
The study involved 84 patients prescribed Wegovy for treatment of obesity. Those with the genetic variants associated with “hungry gut” lost an average of 14.4% of their total body weight after nine months on the drug and 19.5% after a year, the study found.
 

