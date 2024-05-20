Genetic profile may predict best response to weight-loss drug Wegovy

May 20 (Reuters) – Certain genes may identify patients with obesity who are most likely to respond strongly to Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) weight-loss drug Wegovy, researchers reported on Monday.

The study, released at the Digestive Disease Week meeting in Washington, found a 95% likelihood that patients with this genetic profile would be strong responders to the treatment.

Given the expense of Wegovy, the findings might be used to identify the patients most likely to get the greatest benefit from it, according to Dr. Andres Acosta of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, one of the researchers.